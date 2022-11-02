Should I make withdrawals from my 401(k) and postpone claiming Social Security benefits? The opinions of the experts

Richard A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SWFN_0ivn9vdy00
Should I draw from from my 401(k):

The advantages of delaying Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age are compelling: When you wait long enough, the maximum reward comes to you.

However, a large number of Americans deal with complicated financial situations or asset scenarios that contradict that simple prescription. It can be tempting to use Social Security benefits far before the government offers the highest return, whether it's due to a high debt burden, high inflation, or long-term care expenses.

A so-called "Social Security bridge" is one method gaining popularity among middle-class Americans for delaying Social Security benefits until your full retirement age, or FRA, which is currently set at 70 years old.

It's a staged strategy for retirement income that draws from your 401(k) or other assets but defers taking Social Security until you hit the FRA.

A typical strategy for bridging entails taking money out of a 401(k) as soon as it's possible to do so without incurring penalties and only taking out as much as you would take out of Social Security at the earliest possible age of 62, or at least the amount that would be equivalent to that amount.

What does the research conclude?

About one-third of employees could benefit from this bridging strategy, according to a publication by experts at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

According to Alicia Munnell and Gal Wettstein's research, people in the middle to upper middle class who have retirement savings of $250,000 or less may benefit from using their 401(k) assets to obtain "an amount equivalent to their Social Security benefits so they can delay claiming benefits, thereby increasing their monthly payment when they do eventually claim."

According to a study from Boston College, employees would be more likely to take part in workplace-sponsored bridging programs, in which employers would pay retirees from their 401(k) accounts an amount equal to their Social Security benefit, should they choose to claim it.

The research finds that "a Social Security bridge would assist individuals to gain the benefits of delayed claiming without having to modify their retirement age." "With this straightforward strategy, retirees would be able to enjoy an income stream that was consistent with the number of lifelong benefits they were anticipating, while also raising that level by delaying claiming."

The study concludes that this default option would be more likely to be kept than if it were an annual elective.

The Investment Company Institute estimates that there will be around 60 million active 401(k) participants by the year 2020. Many of them have middle-class incomes, which is the group of workers most likely to favor the research's suggested bridging method.

Psychology of withdrawing from your 401k (k)

It's not always an easy choice to wait for the maximum payment.

The psychology of a perceived "premature" withdrawal from one's 401(k), which for many Americans represents their main source of retirement savings, can be difficult for both those who are currently retired and those who want to retire in the future. Under the assumption that the longer the funds remain invested in the market, the greater the payout, touching such assets early has long been regarded as a mistake.

A crucial point to remember is that 401(k)s will ultimately run out of money. Social Security won't run out, at least not in theory.

Using 401(k) assets as a bridge to a larger Social Security income makes sense, according to experts, despite legitimate worries about Social Security's long-term stability.

When claiming Social Security at age 70 instead of 62, the earliest eligibility, the monthly payout is significantly higher. The return on 401(k) investment accounts, whose portfolios normally become more conservative as the account holder ages, is probably comparable to that sum.

Furthermore, Social Security is not as risky as a 401(k). The only important element that will change the payout amount is the claimant's age.

It is not risk-free to bridge. Retirement distributions are now taxed in at least 38 states, so 401(k) holders who intended to use their assets to leave money to heirs may be forced to make a difficult decision.

The continuous worry about Social Security's long-term viability is possibly the biggest perceived risk related to bridging. Citizens who are eligible for benefits may be tempted to use Social Security benefits before 2035 when it is expected to run out.

However, experts advise against doing that because it's possible that Congress will eventually take the required actions to keep the program solvent.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any warranty.

