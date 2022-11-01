Credit Card Use Has Risen to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Richard A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7M88_0iunihgJ00
Credit Card Usage Has Soared :(energepic/Pexels)

American consumers have resumed spending after two years of increased savings and careful credit card usage.

According to data from the credit reporting agency Equifax, credit card balances increased to $916 billion in September. Balances were last at this high a month before the pandemic, in December 2019.

In April 2021, balances reached a record low of $748 billion as a result of consumer spending cuts during the early stages of the crisis and government stimulus payments that helped people reduce their debt.

Americans' credit card spending has increased by more than 20% to reach its pre-crisis level because the stimulus cheques have stopped coming in and inflation has increased prices on almost everything. As the holiday shopping season starts picking up, it is expected to surpass that previous all-time high.

The CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, said to analysts during an earnings call last month that despite expectations that "talk of inflation, recession, and other factors would [mean] slower spending growth... Here at Bank of America, we just don't see [that]." According to bank data, spending on credit and debit cards increased by 9% in the third quarter.

Despite inflation, credit card debt is rising

This increase in spending comes at a time when everything is getting more expensive, including essentials like groceries and gas.

However, Equifax Risk Advisory Leader Tom Aliff points out that despite how much prices have climbed, credit card spending isn't increasing as quickly as experts would anticipate. He calls the growth "very healthy."

According to Equifax data, individuals with higher credit scores—those whom credit rating companies believe are most likely to pay their bills in full and on time—are driving the biggest growth in credit card spending.

Furthermore, according to Equifax's statistics, the average credit usage rate for bank-issued credit cards in September was slightly under 20%. This percentage measures the amount of available credit that consumers are utilizing at any given time. That is far less than both the December 2019 levels and the 30% cutoff that experts recommended.

Of course, a significant number of households have recently been compelled to use credit cards in order to deal with escalating costs. If they are unable to settle their monthly balances in full, that could be costly. Data from the Federal Reserve shows that in August, the average credit card rate for users who carry a balance and pay interest was 18.4%. In comparison to the average rate in 2021, that is about two percentage points higher.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# business# finance# investing# personal finance

Comments / 0

Published by

Richard Appiah is a blogger and 2X top writer in Business and Finance on Medium. I write about money, business, investing & finance.

West Haven, CT
834 followers

More from Richard A

Thanks to inflation, a crucial retirement tool just got better

A key retirement tool just got better:(A Koolshooter/Pexels) The amount you can put into your health savings account (HSA) increases by $200 for individuals and $450 for families for the upcoming year due to rising inflation.

Read full story
1 comments
West Haven, CT

West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean Energy

West Haven to Start ‘Food to Clean Energy':(Tom Fisk/Pexels) In an effort to reduce the quantity of food waste wasted in landfills, West Haven will launch its new Food to Clean Energy initiative on Nov. 7.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last forever

New Haven residents want permanent free bus fare program:(Guvluck/Pexels) The residents of New Haven are urging lawmakers to make the free bus program permanent, claiming it is "very necessary," particularly for children, seniors, people with disabilities, and those who live in poverty.

Read full story
19 comments
New Haven, CT

A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drug

New Haven-based biotech company to add jobs:(Pixabay/Pexels) Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotech company based in New Haven, will increase the size of its employee base by roughly 40% as a result of a partnership with a Californian company that might end up being worth more than $700 million to the Connecticut company.

Read full story

Should I make withdrawals from my 401(k) and postpone claiming Social Security benefits? The opinions of the experts

Should I draw from from my 401(k):(Tara Winstead/Pexels) The advantages of delaying Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age are compelling: When you wait long enough, the maximum reward comes to you.

Read full story
1 comments

After reaching record highs, new car prices are finally declining.

New Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down:(Pixabay/Pexels) New car prices are finally declining with an increase in vehicle inventory and the highest auto loan interest rates in three years.

Read full story
1 comments

Interest Rates: What You Need to Know but Were Afraid to Ask

Everything You Need to Know About Interest Rates:(Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) In 2022, a series of stories—including inflation, the start of a bear market, and a potential recession—have dominated the news about the economy. However, the federal government's series of sharp interest rate increases may have had the most impact on the market. Several additional bits of economic news are connected to these rate increases. They are a response to growing inflation and may raise the possibility of a full-blown recession.

Read full story

How you might benefit from no-exam life insurance policy

No-exam life insurance policies could benefit you:(RODNAE Productions/Pexels) Life insurance might benefit you if you want to leave a financial legacy for loved ones. Your beneficiaries will get a cash payment from your life insurance policy after you pass away, which they can put toward any outstanding debts, funeral expenses, or other obligations.

Read full story
1 comments

US Outlook Said to Be Hurt by a Strong Dollar, with the Fed's Path Even More Tilted

US Outlook Said to Be Hurt by a Strong $$$:(Karolina Grabowska) According to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, a strong currency will probably have a negative impact on the forecast for the US economy and may change how high the Federal Reserve ultimately hikes interest rates.

Read full story
1 comments

Retirement savings and 401(k) balances in the United States suffer a severe loss. Gen Z is the worst off

American retirement savings take a huge hit:(Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) Americans' confidence in their retirement plans is understandably declining as a result of the stock market crash and ongoing increases in the price of basic necessities due to inflation.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Recognize (and Respond to) an IRS Letter That Is Not From The IRS

You May Have Been Sent a Fake IRS Letter:(Anna Tarazevich/Pexels) Every day, the Internal Revenue Service mails tax-related information to millions of Americans. However, as a result of the confusion around tax returns and refunds caused by the pandemic, an increasing number of scams are emerging in an effort to prey on those who are looking for their tax refund or other information. There are simple ways to detect the difference if you recently got an envelope claiming to be from the IRS and are unsure whether it is real or fake.

Read full story
11 comments

The cost of health care is going to rise dramatically. Analysts describe the dramatic effects of inflation

Health care costs are about to skyrocket:(Pixabay/Pexels) Rising rent and food costs are not alone: healthcare costs are also on the rise, and what's worse is that economists predict they will rise even further and contribute to long-term high inflation rates.

Read full story
6 comments

For the first time since April 2002, mortgage rates have exceeded 7%

Mortgage rates top 7% for first time:(Jessica Bryant/Pexels) For the first time since April 2002, mortgage rates have reached 7%, giving price-conscious homebuyers one more reason to hold off.

Read full story

Some people might receive a larger tax refund in 2024 following inflation adjustments

Some might see a bigger 2024 tax refund:(Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels) It's possible that people will receive bigger tax refunds when they file their taxes in 2024 as a result of the inflation-adjusted increases in the number of tax credits, deductions, and tax brackets for the next year.

Read full story
5 comments

A change in energy prices won't reduce inflation. Winter utility bills to reverse gas savings.

Energy price shuffle means no inflation relief:(Pok Rie/Pexels) When one hand giveth, the other taketh away. The high cost of electricity these days may make some consumers feel that way because it doesn't seem to go from the budget, simply moving from one part to another.

Read full story
3 comments

Buy Now, Pay Later : Delinquencies may reach "dangerously" high levels. How will companies react to this?

More Americans are turning to buy now, pay later apps to afford everyday necessities:(PiggyBank/Unsplash) As the U.S. economy edges closer to a recession, more people are turning to buy now, pay later apps to finance their daily necessities, but an increasing percentage of consumers aren't making payments on time.

Read full story

Why millions of jobs face threat from AI, according to Nouriel Roubini

Why AI poses a threat to millions of workers:(Kindel Media/Pexels) Businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to automotive and financial services are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to automate significant portions of their operations and, in the process, save a ton of money through increased efficiencies.

Read full story

Prior to significant changes in 2023, US tax competitiveness is stable this year.

U.S. tax competitiveness remains steady:( Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels) The annual International Tax Competitiveness Index for 2022 was announced on Monday by the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C. The U.S. was discovered to be maintaining its position at number 22 among the top 38 economies in the world.

Read full story

How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?

Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy