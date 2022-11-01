Credit Card Use Has Risen to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Credit Card Usage Has Soared : (energepic/Pexels)

American consumers have resumed spending after two years of increased savings and careful credit card usage.

According to data from the credit reporting agency Equifax, credit card balances increased to $916 billion in September. Balances were last at this high a month before the pandemic, in December 2019.

In April 2021, balances reached a record low of $748 billion as a result of consumer spending cuts during the early stages of the crisis and government stimulus payments that helped people reduce their debt.

Americans' credit card spending has increased by more than 20% to reach its pre-crisis level because the stimulus cheques have stopped coming in and inflation has increased prices on almost everything. As the holiday shopping season starts picking up, it is expected to surpass that previous all-time high.

The CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, said to analysts during an earnings call last month that despite expectations that "talk of inflation, recession, and other factors would [mean] slower spending growth... Here at Bank of America, we just don't see [that]." According to bank data, spending on credit and debit cards increased by 9% in the third quarter.

Despite inflation, credit card debt is rising

This increase in spending comes at a time when everything is getting more expensive, including essentials like groceries and gas.

However, Equifax Risk Advisory Leader Tom Aliff points out that despite how much prices have climbed, credit card spending isn't increasing as quickly as experts would anticipate. He calls the growth "very healthy."

According to Equifax data, individuals with higher credit scores—those whom credit rating companies believe are most likely to pay their bills in full and on time—are driving the biggest growth in credit card spending.

Furthermore, according to Equifax's statistics, the average credit usage rate for bank-issued credit cards in September was slightly under 20%. This percentage measures the amount of available credit that consumers are utilizing at any given time. That is far less than both the December 2019 levels and the 30% cutoff that experts recommended.

Of course, a significant number of households have recently been compelled to use credit cards in order to deal with escalating costs. If they are unable to settle their monthly balances in full, that could be costly. Data from the Federal Reserve shows that in August, the average credit card rate for users who carry a balance and pay interest was 18.4%. In comparison to the average rate in 2021, that is about two percentage points higher.