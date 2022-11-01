After reaching record highs, new car prices are finally declining.

New Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down: (Pixabay/Pexels)

New car prices are finally declining with an increase in vehicle inventory and the highest auto loan interest rates in three years.

According to a recent survey from consumer research company J.D. Power, the average transaction price for new vehicles is still very high and has increased by more than 24% over the past two years, but the trend is shifting. In comparison to the all-time high it attained in the summer, the average transaction price for October is anticipated to be several hundred dollars lower. From a peak of $46,173 in July, it is projected to drop to $45,599 in October.

The October price decline may be part of a downward trajectory similar to that of used car prices, which have been falling over the past several months, according to government data. However, it is only a dip, and new cars remain incredibly costly in the overall scheme of things.

Many people still find it challenging to purchase a new car. For the month of October, the average interest rate for auto loans is probably going to be more than 6%. According to Thomas King, president of J.D. Power's data and analytics group, the average monthly payment for new cars will rise to $711 from $664 a year ago.

It's difficult to buy a car in this market because of the rising borrowing rates and higher-than-average pricing.

However, October saw a rise in the rate of new vehicle sales in the U.S. as vehicle inventories rose, making it a successful month for automakers, according to King in the report.

King continued, "Buyers spent more money on new vehicles this month than any prior October, despite rising interest rates continuing to put pressure on affordability."

General Motors executives stated on a recent earnings call that supply chain challenges have been lessening and that auto parts are now more readily available (despite ongoing issues in countries like Mexico that continue to impact vehicle output). According to Cox Automotive, the parent company of Kelley Blue Book, as automakers increase production, the U.S.'s new automobile inventory has now reached its highest level since June 2021.

Similar to J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book states that the cost of new cars has started to reduce, with a 0.3% decrease from August to September. However, as a result of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases aimed at lowering inflation, the affordability of vehicles has gotten worse month to month.

According to Cox, sales of brand-new cars typically occur at the end of the year to make room for the newest models. However, because there are still so few automobiles available from several manufacturers, this year is unlikely to see any substantial discounts.

In an earnings call last week, Ford executives acknowledged that high vehicle loan rates are making some purchases less affordable for consumers, but they expressed optimism that there will still be enough demand from American consumers to keep car prices high, at least through the end of 2022. Moving forward, they anticipate manufacturers will provide greater discounts in an effort to maintain consumer interest despite the high levels of vehicle loan interest rates.

Some buyers are choosing shorter loan terms in response to increased rates because there aren't any current discounts available, which will help them keep their interest costs down. However, Ford claims that because of the high prices, other buyers are forced to take out extended loans in order to receive cheaper monthly payments.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any type of warranty.