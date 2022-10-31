US Outlook Said to Be Hurt by a Strong Dollar, with the Fed's Path Even More Tilted

US Outlook Said to Be Hurt by a Strong $$$: (Karolina Grabowska)

According to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, a strong currency will probably have a negative impact on the forecast for the US economy and may change how high the Federal Reserve ultimately hikes interest rates.

Approximately half of the economists believed that during the following 18 months, monetary policy in the US would be impacted by the worldwide ramifications of a high dollar, either somewhat likely or very likely. Only 28% thought the currency strength would probably have no effect.

In spite of global unrest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the Fed aggressively raises interest rates to combat a 40-year high inflation rate, the dollar has gained around 13% against other major currencies this year. 40 economists were polled between October 21 and October 26.

On Wednesday, officials are anticipated to hike interest rates by an additional 75 basis points. From a target range of 3% to 3.25% at present, their most recent prediction predicted rates will hit 4.4% by year's end and nudge 4.6% in 2023.

By purposefully tightening US financial conditions, of which the value of the dollar is a significant component, Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are attempting to chill the economy and relieve price pressures. A stronger currency tends to restrain inflation by cutting import costs, limiting domestic output, and raising export prices.

According to Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG LLP, in response to a survey, "The Fed and its counterparts around the world are in the awkward position of hammering demand to meet a supply-constrained global economy." Given their own domestic duties, they are aware that there are spillover consequences but are unable to directly address such concerns.

The Opinion of Bloomberg Economists...

"Normally, when the currency appreciates as much as it did last year, the trade imbalance would increase." However, despite the fact that the process of appreciation has only been underway for around five quarters, this effect has been oddly missing thus far. One factor could be that the US is boosting its exports of energy-related goods. The absence of this tightening channel of the dollar indicates that the economy is less likely to contract as a result of the dollar's gain than in the past. "

— Anna Wong (chief US economist)

The survey's economists were split on how serious financial tensions and strains would become, with the majority expecting them to have an impact on the actions of the central bank. According to the study, 44% of respondents thought the Fed could fully accomplish its aggressive rate of tightening despite potential challenges. However, 38% predicted that the Fed would be unable to raise rates as much as anticipated, and 18% said that policymakers would be compelled to decrease rates sooner than anticipated.

According to Julia Coronado, the founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, "The Fed may be able to hike as planned but will be obliged to moderate its pace to avoid financial instability."

The majority of experts now predict the US and worldwide recession, and survey participants anticipate rates to peak at 5% early next year.

Several well-known economists, notably Nouriel Roubini, have issued warnings that difficulties in the financial markets may lead the Fed and other central banks to abandon their efforts to combat inflation. "You have a major financial institution that may crack globally, not in the US, maybe now, but certainly internationally,” Roubini said.

The Bank of England had to intervene to stabilize the markets, and Liz Truss, the UK's prime minister, resigned after just 44 days in office over criticism of her low-tax economic strategy, which damaged investor confidence. These financial tensions were most recently noticed in the UK.

According to two-thirds of analysts, UK policies, not Fed tightening or a stronger pound, were the main cause of the British market turmoil.

Because of how significant the US is to the world economy, the Fed is occasionally referred to as the central bank of the world. Though 33% of economists also believe the Fed is not aware of its complete function, 75% of economists believe that is an accurate statement. In contrast, 22% of respondents claimed that the Fed's domestic mandate of maximizing employment and maintaining price stability applies only to the US economy.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any type of warranty.