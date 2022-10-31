US Outlook Said to Be Hurt by a Strong Dollar, with the Fed's Path Even More Tilted

Richard A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2okZ_0is3PcJE00
US Outlook Said to Be Hurt by a Strong $$$:(Karolina Grabowska)

According to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, a strong currency will probably have a negative impact on the forecast for the US economy and may change how high the Federal Reserve ultimately hikes interest rates.

Approximately half of the economists believed that during the following 18 months, monetary policy in the US would be impacted by the worldwide ramifications of a high dollar, either somewhat likely or very likely. Only 28% thought the currency strength would probably have no effect.

In spite of global unrest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the Fed aggressively raises interest rates to combat a 40-year high inflation rate, the dollar has gained around 13% against other major currencies this year. 40 economists were polled between October 21 and October 26.

On Wednesday, officials are anticipated to hike interest rates by an additional 75 basis points. From a target range of 3% to 3.25% at present, their most recent prediction predicted rates will hit 4.4% by year's end and nudge 4.6% in 2023.

By purposefully tightening US financial conditions, of which the value of the dollar is a significant component, Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are attempting to chill the economy and relieve price pressures. A stronger currency tends to restrain inflation by cutting import costs, limiting domestic output, and raising export prices.

According to Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG LLP, in response to a survey, "The Fed and its counterparts around the world are in the awkward position of hammering demand to meet a supply-constrained global economy." Given their own domestic duties, they are aware that there are spillover consequences but are unable to directly address such concerns.

The Opinion of Bloomberg Economists...

"Normally, when the currency appreciates as much as it did last year, the trade imbalance would increase." However, despite the fact that the process of appreciation has only been underway for around five quarters, this effect has been oddly missing thus far. One factor could be that the US is boosting its exports of energy-related goods. The absence of this tightening channel of the dollar indicates that the economy is less likely to contract as a result of the dollar's gain than in the past. "

— Anna Wong (chief US economist)

The survey's economists were split on how serious financial tensions and strains would become, with the majority expecting them to have an impact on the actions of the central bank. According to the study, 44% of respondents thought the Fed could fully accomplish its aggressive rate of tightening despite potential challenges. However, 38% predicted that the Fed would be unable to raise rates as much as anticipated, and 18% said that policymakers would be compelled to decrease rates sooner than anticipated.

According to Julia Coronado, the founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, "The Fed may be able to hike as planned but will be obliged to moderate its pace to avoid financial instability."

The majority of experts now predict the US and worldwide recession, and survey participants anticipate rates to peak at 5% early next year.

Several well-known economists, notably Nouriel Roubini, have issued warnings that difficulties in the financial markets may lead the Fed and other central banks to abandon their efforts to combat inflation. "You have a major financial institution that may crack globally, not in the US, maybe now, but certainly internationally,” Roubini said.

The Bank of England had to intervene to stabilize the markets, and Liz Truss, the UK's prime minister, resigned after just 44 days in office over criticism of her low-tax economic strategy, which damaged investor confidence. These financial tensions were most recently noticed in the UK.

According to two-thirds of analysts, UK policies, not Fed tightening or a stronger pound, were the main cause of the British market turmoil.

Because of how significant the US is to the world economy, the Fed is occasionally referred to as the central bank of the world. Though 33% of economists also believe the Fed is not aware of its complete function, 75% of economists believe that is an accurate statement. In contrast, 22% of respondents claimed that the Fed's domestic mandate of maximizing employment and maintaining price stability applies only to the US economy.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any type of warranty.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# business# finance# investing# personal finance

Comments / 1

Published by

Richard Appiah is a blogger and 2X top writer in Business and Finance on Medium. I write about money, business, investing & finance.

West Haven, CT
823 followers

More from Richard A

West Haven, CT

West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean Energy

West Haven to Start ‘Food to Clean Energy':(Tom Fisk/Pexels) In an effort to reduce the quantity of food waste wasted in landfills, West Haven will launch its new Food to Clean Energy initiative on Nov. 7.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last forever

New Haven residents want permanent free bus fare program:(Guvluck/Pexels) The residents of New Haven are urging lawmakers to make the free bus program permanent, claiming it is "very necessary," particularly for children, seniors, people with disabilities, and those who live in poverty.

Read full story
9 comments
New Haven, CT

A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drug

New Haven-based biotech company to add jobs:(Pixabay/Pexels) Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotech company based in New Haven, will increase the size of its employee base by roughly 40% as a result of a partnership with a Californian company that might end up being worth more than $700 million to the Connecticut company.

Read full story

Should I make withdrawals from my 401(k) and postpone claiming Social Security benefits? The opinions of the experts

Should I draw from from my 401(k):(Tara Winstead/Pexels) The advantages of delaying Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age are compelling: When you wait long enough, the maximum reward comes to you.

Read full story
1 comments

Credit Card Use Has Risen to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Credit Card Usage Has Soared :(energepic/Pexels) American consumers have resumed spending after two years of increased savings and careful credit card usage. According to data from the credit reporting agency Equifax, credit card balances increased to $916 billion in September. Balances were last at this high a month before the pandemic, in December 2019.

Read full story

After reaching record highs, new car prices are finally declining.

New Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down:(Pixabay/Pexels) New car prices are finally declining with an increase in vehicle inventory and the highest auto loan interest rates in three years.

Read full story
1 comments

Interest Rates: What You Need to Know but Were Afraid to Ask

Everything You Need to Know About Interest Rates:(Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) In 2022, a series of stories—including inflation, the start of a bear market, and a potential recession—have dominated the news about the economy. However, the federal government's series of sharp interest rate increases may have had the most impact on the market. Several additional bits of economic news are connected to these rate increases. They are a response to growing inflation and may raise the possibility of a full-blown recession.

Read full story

How you might benefit from no-exam life insurance policy

No-exam life insurance policies could benefit you:(RODNAE Productions/Pexels) Life insurance might benefit you if you want to leave a financial legacy for loved ones. Your beneficiaries will get a cash payment from your life insurance policy after you pass away, which they can put toward any outstanding debts, funeral expenses, or other obligations.

Read full story
1 comments

Retirement savings and 401(k) balances in the United States suffer a severe loss. Gen Z is the worst off

American retirement savings take a huge hit:(Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) Americans' confidence in their retirement plans is understandably declining as a result of the stock market crash and ongoing increases in the price of basic necessities due to inflation.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Recognize (and Respond to) an IRS Letter That Is Not From The IRS

You May Have Been Sent a Fake IRS Letter:(Anna Tarazevich/Pexels) Every day, the Internal Revenue Service mails tax-related information to millions of Americans. However, as a result of the confusion around tax returns and refunds caused by the pandemic, an increasing number of scams are emerging in an effort to prey on those who are looking for their tax refund or other information. There are simple ways to detect the difference if you recently got an envelope claiming to be from the IRS and are unsure whether it is real or fake.

Read full story
11 comments

The cost of health care is going to rise dramatically. Analysts describe the dramatic effects of inflation

Health care costs are about to skyrocket:(Pixabay/Pexels) Rising rent and food costs are not alone: healthcare costs are also on the rise, and what's worse is that economists predict they will rise even further and contribute to long-term high inflation rates.

Read full story
6 comments

For the first time since April 2002, mortgage rates have exceeded 7%

Mortgage rates top 7% for first time:(Jessica Bryant/Pexels) For the first time since April 2002, mortgage rates have reached 7%, giving price-conscious homebuyers one more reason to hold off.

Read full story

Some people might receive a larger tax refund in 2024 following inflation adjustments

Some might see a bigger 2024 tax refund:(Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels) It's possible that people will receive bigger tax refunds when they file their taxes in 2024 as a result of the inflation-adjusted increases in the number of tax credits, deductions, and tax brackets for the next year.

Read full story
5 comments

A change in energy prices won't reduce inflation. Winter utility bills to reverse gas savings.

Energy price shuffle means no inflation relief:(Pok Rie/Pexels) When one hand giveth, the other taketh away. The high cost of electricity these days may make some consumers feel that way because it doesn't seem to go from the budget, simply moving from one part to another.

Read full story
3 comments

Buy Now, Pay Later : Delinquencies may reach "dangerously" high levels. How will companies react to this?

More Americans are turning to buy now, pay later apps to afford everyday necessities:(PiggyBank/Unsplash) As the U.S. economy edges closer to a recession, more people are turning to buy now, pay later apps to finance their daily necessities, but an increasing percentage of consumers aren't making payments on time.

Read full story

Why millions of jobs face threat from AI, according to Nouriel Roubini

Why AI poses a threat to millions of workers:(Kindel Media/Pexels) Businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to automotive and financial services are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to automate significant portions of their operations and, in the process, save a ton of money through increased efficiencies.

Read full story

Prior to significant changes in 2023, US tax competitiveness is stable this year.

U.S. tax competitiveness remains steady:( Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels) The annual International Tax Competitiveness Index for 2022 was announced on Monday by the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C. The U.S. was discovered to be maintaining its position at number 22 among the top 38 economies in the world.

Read full story

How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?

Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.

Read full story
92 comments

Warren Buffett advises investing in these companies when inflation is high

When compared to a year earlier, the consumer price index, which measures how much consumers pay for goods and services, increased by 8.2% in September. Investors are undoubtedly paying heed to another statistic, the so-called core CPI, which excludes costs for energy and food, even if that figure is down from 8.3% in August. The highest increase since August 1982 occurred in September when it increased by 6.6% over the same month last year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy