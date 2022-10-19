A change in energy prices won't reduce inflation. Winter utility bills to reverse gas savings.

Energy price shuffle means no inflation relief: (Pok Rie/Pexels)

When one hand giveth, the other taketh away. The high cost of electricity these days may make some consumers feel that way because it doesn't seem to go from the budget, simply moving from one part to another.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported last week that U.S. families may expect to spend more on energy from October through March than in recent winters due to a combination of rising fuel costs and greater demand for heating as a result of expectations for somewhat colder weather than last year.

How much will utility bills increase?

All fuel bills are expected to increase, with propane prices rising by 5% at the low end and natural gas bills possibly rising by 28%. According to the EIA, natural gas bills might increase by 51% if winter turns out to be 10% colder than predicted. Only propane prices would decline from last year, down 12%, according to forecasts, even if the winter is 10% warmer.

All of this occurs right after people experienced some relief at the gas pump, preventing any inflationary relief for the holidays.

The last thing people can tolerate is white snow, according to Jonathan Walker, executive director of Elevate's Center for the New Middle Class, which researches the needs and behaviors of Americans who are struggling financially. "This holiday, people are hoping for coal in their stockings because utility bills will go way up and pressure their finances," Walker said.

According to the EIA, nearly half of American homes rely primarily on natural gas for heating and are expected to spend $930 this winter, which is 28% higher than they did last winter.

This winter, the average bill for the 4% of American households that use heating oil as their main source of space heating will be $2,350, an increase of 27%.

The cost of electricity will increase by 10%, or $1,360, on average, for each household. Electric heat pumps or electric resistance heaters are the primary source of space heating in 40% of homes. In the South, electricity is mostly used in residences. In many American homes, electric heaters are frequently used as a backup heating source.

On average, propane prices will only increase by 5% ($80), on average, in the Northeast, Midwest, and South. However, only 5% of American families use propane as their primary source of space heating.

Can Americans afford to pay more for their utilities?

Most Americans have so far been able to make their payments, but the percentage of people who are falling behind is growing.

According to a Bank of America/CivicScience survey released last month, 17% of American homes had either forgotten about or paid a utility bill after the due date. However, the percentage increased to 25% for households making under $50,000 annually.

According to Bank of America, "this shows we should not be complacent about the impact of high energy prices on consumers."

About 29% of Americans surveyed by the Census Bureau last year said they had to cut back on or forgo spending on essential household necessities to pay an energy bill, even before gas prices began to rise.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, "For many struggling families, higher prices can mean having to pick between heat, food, or medication."

Is it important where I live?

Yes.

According to the EIA, Midwest natural gas users may anticipate paying a 32.9% price increase over last year. Expect to pay 23.9% more in the South, 29.3% more in the West, and 22.7% more in the Northeast.

According to EIA predictions, spending on heating oil, which is mostly used by Northeast homes (18%), should increase by 26.6%, or $2,354, on average, over the previous winter.

According to the EIA, electricity expenses are rising by 11% in the Northeast and by 12% in the South. Winter spending is anticipated to average 8% more than last year across the Midwest and West, according to the administration.

According to the EIA, the relatively few Americans who use propane in the Northeast, Midwest, and South will typically spend 5%, or $80, more.

Why are fuel prices so high this year?

Supply and demand dictate pricing, just like they do for everything else. The inventory of different fuels is limited, and weather forecasters not only predict a little colder winter this year.

For instance, the EIA forecasts that nationwide natural gas demand will increase by 5% but supplies will end the month 6% below their five-year average.

Distillate fuels, such as heating oil and diesel fuel, are particularly scarce on the East Coast. They were at 25.5 million barrels at the end of September, which is 45% less than the five-year average.

Inventory levels in the Northeast are 57% below the five-year average, which is partially attributable to the region's limited refining capacity, increased demand in the first half of the year, and tighter global supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Northeast is where 60% of East Coast distillates are produced.

How can Americans reduce their utility bills this winter?

Set the right temperature on your thermostat . Use the energy-saving features that the majority of thermostats today have built in. Energy Star estimates that installing a smart thermostat will enable homes to save at least $100 annually on energy costs.

. Use the energy-saving features that the majority of thermostats today have built in. Energy Star estimates that installing a smart thermostat will enable homes to save at least $100 annually on energy costs. A reusable air filter should be changed or cleaned every 30 to 90 days (shorter if you have pets, longer if you don't ). This will maintain the effectiveness of your HVAC system and enhance the quality of the air inside your home without the need for any special tools. If you don't replace them, dust and dirt will build up on the filter screen over time and may clog your air ducts, making your system work harder to maintain the temperature you want and raising your utility bills above average, according to Anthony Carrino, a home designer and developer and partner with Trane Residential.

). This will maintain the effectiveness of your HVAC system and enhance the quality of the air inside your home without the need for any special tools. If you don't replace them, dust and dirt will build up on the filter screen over time and may clog your air ducts, making your system work harder to maintain the temperature you want and raising your utility bills above average, according to Anthony Carrino, a home designer and developer and partner with Trane Residential. To add more insulation and keep out the cold, cover windows from the inside with plastic.

Turn your ceiling fan clockwise . Carrino said, "Fans are not simply for keeping you cool in the summer. "Ceiling fans are excellent in circulating warm air that rises to the ceiling of the room throughout the entire house."

. Carrino said, "Fans are not simply for keeping you cool in the summer. "Ceiling fans are excellent in circulating warm air that rises to the ceiling of the room throughout the entire house." Use a system that has earned the Energy Star certification, and check a gas furnace's Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency rating to see how much of the fuel you pay for is converted into useful heat. The better the rating, the less fuel is used to maintain a warm home.

to see how much of the fuel you pay for is converted into useful heat. The better the rating, the less fuel is used to maintain a warm home. With seasonal maintenance, you can make sure that your system is operating correctly.

What if my utility bills are still unpaid?

Find assistance if all else fails and you continue to have trouble paying your bills. More than six million low-income families can now afford their utilities thanks to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

If you are not eligible for LIHEAP assistance, try contacting a state social services agency or a nonprofit group. Additionally, you can speak with your gas, oil, or electric provider about budget billing plans or new payment options, especially if you are a customer who receives Supplemental Security Income and has a disability.