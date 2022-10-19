Buy Now, Pay Later : Delinquencies may reach "dangerously" high levels. How will companies react to this?

More Americans are turning to buy now, pay later apps to afford everyday necessities: (PiggyBank/Unsplash)

As the U.S. economy edges closer to a recession, more people are turning to buy now, pay later apps to finance their daily necessities, but an increasing percentage of consumers aren't making payments on time.

When delinquencies start to rise, traditional lenders like banks and credit card companies automatically reduce lending, especially to riskier borrowers, to prevent further losses. Experts disagree on whether companies that let customers pay later would follow suit, depending on whether user growth or profitability is their top priority.

There is little doubt about this: If online lenders fight rising delinquencies, many customers will have few, if any, financing options while they deal with the greatest inflation rate in almost 40 years.

For younger, generally, lower-income consumers who lack a credit history or a credit score that is too low to be approved for traditional credit offerings, the industry of "buy now, pay later" is an appealing choice.

Buy now, pay later. Users are frequently required to put down money when purchasing something from companies like Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay, Zip, and Sezzle. Over the course of six weeks, the debt is divided into three equal, interest-free payments, which are due every two weeks.

Companies occasionally let customers make longer-term payment plans with interest. With Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna, the annual percentage rate might go as high as 36%.

A six-month buy-now, pay later loan with a 20% APR would require a monthly payment of $35.30 and a total interest charge of $11.83 for a $200 item.

According to Bankrate, the average credit card APR is now hovering around 18.79%. Consumer-specific rates apply, and riskier borrowers pay higher rates.

Buy now, pay later contrary to banks and credit card issuers, companies are not required to disclose late payments to credit bureaus.

When late payments aren't reported, consumers benefit because a late payment won't necessarily lower their credit score. On the other hand, timely payments don't raise credit scores or add to credit history.

Buy now, pay later companies are unable to determine a customer's debt load at competing companies or whether they are making timely payments.

According to Marshall Lux, a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, "They're kind of flying blind."

Buy now, pay later companies are experiencing an increase in delinquencies and charge-offs, which is depressing valuations

Since consumers had a lot of stimulus money to use to pay off debt and build savings during the pandemic, delinquencies at buy now, pay later companies decreased. However, delinquencies increased after the stimulus payments ceased and inflation shot through the roof.

Affirm was valued at $45 billion in November 2021. Its value dropped by 88% as of Oct. 6 to barely $5.4 billion. Klarna experienced a nearly identical devaluation and laid off 10% of its workforce earlier this year.

Privately owned Klarna does not provide its delinquency or charge-off rates. However, a corporate representative said their default rate is less than 1%. The representative added that because it is harder to forecast whether new customers will make timely payments, Klarna occasionally reduces the amount of money it lends to them.

In June, 2% of Affirm's outstanding loan amounts held on the company's balance sheet were 60 days or more past due, up from 1% in June of the previous year. Charge-offs, or loans that are at least 120 days past due and for which the company doesn't anticipate receiving payment, have significantly increased. Charge-offs for the company's fiscal year that ended in June came to almost $228 million, or 3.5 times more than the previous year.

However, Libor Michalek, Affirm’s president of technology and risk operations, believes that he’s satisfied with the company’s delinquency levels.

Riskier consumers may be required to make higher down payments and shorter repayment terms. However, according to Michalek, Affirm does not anticipate making general modifications to its underwriting process in the upcoming six months. Rather, it will vary on a case-by-case basis.

He added, "When people reach a point where they are no longer able to responsibly purchase, we will tell them 'no' and if they have difficulties paying back and call us, we'll work with them to ensure they can meet their obligations."

In comparison to companies that allow customers to make payments later, credit card delinquencies have increased from the previous year, but on a considerably lesser scale. According to Federal Reserve data, delinquencies increased from 1.6% to 1.8% in the second quarter of this year.

The divergent delinquency growth rates, according to Michael Taiano, a senior analyst at Fitch Ratings, are a result of the focus on buy now, pay later lending to subprime borrowers that credit card firms would reject.

According to a paper he co-authored in July, people who use buy now, pay later carry more debt and have lower credit scores than the average person.

The conflict between profitability and user growth

The focus has been on user and merchant growth since "buy now, pay later became popular following the 2008 recession.

However, Hugh Tallents, senior partner at management consulting firm cg42, emphasized that nowadays, investors seek profitability. According to Payments Dive, none of the major stand-alone buy now, pay later companies, including Klarna, Affirm, Afterpay, and Zip, are currently profitable.

According to Tallents, delinquencies are one of the main factors that undermine financial sector profitability. In order to avoid ending up in a dangerous situation, he added, "They're going to have to be more judicious about credit checks and approvals."

Buy now, pay later Companies might begin to impose more hidden fees and charges to make up for their losses, he added.

“People who have become very accustomed to using BNPL are going to be at risk of a lot of different fees and charges creeping into their lives that they hadn't necessarily expected,” said Tallents.

For consumers who use buy now, pay later loans several times per month, a "repeat user fee" may be one of those charges, he said.

That stands in stark contrast to the customer-centric marketing strategy many buy-now, pay-later companies have adopted to compete with the credit card industry, which is known for having complicated hidden fees and charges.

If a buy now, pay later company wants to maintain its “cleaner than clean image” and not slap on more fees, they’re going to have to start declining boatloads of customers, Tallents said. “And unfortunately, that's going to be people who have become habitually used to using BNPL for things that are part of their day-to-day as opposed to one-off purchases.”

Buy now, pay later hasn't been put to the test in a recession when consumers must be more frugal with their money, unlike credit card companies.

According to Harvard's Lux, who served as Chase's chief risk officer at the height of the Great Recession, financial stress will probably continue to attract new clients, but at the expense of more delinquencies.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any type of warranty.