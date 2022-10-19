Why millions of jobs face threat from AI, according to Nouriel Roubini

Richard A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2zY7_0ie5Dnax00
Why AI poses a threat to millions of workers:(Kindel Media/Pexels)

Businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to automotive and financial services are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to automate significant portions of their operations and, in the process, save a ton of money through increased efficiencies.

However, according to the author of "Megathreats" and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, Nouriel Roubini, the rise of AI will also have a profoundly detrimental effect on workers throughout the economy.

From the smartphones in our pockets to the grocery stores, where the technology is used to more accurately predict which products buyers want to see on shelves, AI has revolutionized everything. Roubini, known as "Dr. Doom" for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, says that AI poses a threat to millions of workers.

In an interview at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Roubini said, "The downside is that while AI, machine learning, robotics, and automation increase the economic pie, potentially they also lead to losses in jobs and labor income."

Take self-driving automobiles. While they may drastically lower the number of car accidents, lowering the number of injuries and deaths on the country's roads, they will also force millions of people out of work. According to Roubini, "You have, what, 5 million Uber and Lyft drivers, 5 million truckers and teamsters, and they’re going to be gone for good,” Roubini said. “And which jobs are they going to get?

Years will pass before fully autonomous vehicles are used on public roads. The vast majority of currently available technology is intended to aid drivers rather than actively operate vehicles. However, automakers have made it obvious that they are committed to advancing technology to the point where a driver is not even necessary.

However, Roubini warns that other workers may also be at risk of losing their jobs. As AI becomes more powerful, it may eventually be used to replace workers in creative industries like the arts.

Even cognitive jobs that can be broken down into several activities are increasingly being mechanized, according to Roubini. "Even creative jobs; there are now AIs that will write a script, a movie, a poem, a piece of writing, a painting, or even [write] a piece of music that soon enough will be in the top 10 in the Billboard Magazine chart."

Even while it might take some years, if ever, before artificial intelligence (AI) wins any significant prizes for art, it is already being utilized to make digital art. Consider the open-source DALL-E, which enables users to type a sequence of words to generate an image based on pictures downloaded from the internet.

Although it's unlikely that artists will disappear anytime soon, the fact that AI is rapidly advancing into previously unthinkable economic areas suggests that Roubini's predictions, like some of his others, may ultimately come to pass.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# business# finance# investing# savings

Comments / 0

Published by

Richard Appiah is a blogger and 2X top writer in Business and Finance on Medium. I write about money, business, investing & finance.

West Haven, CT
595 followers

More from Richard A

A change in energy prices won't reduce inflation. Winter utility bills to reverse gas savings.

Energy price shuffle means no inflation relief:(Pok Rie/Pexels) When one hand giveth, the other taketh away. The high cost of electricity these days may make some consumers feel that way because it doesn't seem to go from the budget, simply moving from one part to another.

Read full story
3 comments

Buy Now, Pay Later : Delinquencies may reach "dangerously" high levels. How will companies react to this?

More Americans are turning to buy now, pay later apps to afford everyday necessities:(PiggyBank/Unsplash) As the U.S. economy edges closer to a recession, more people are turning to buy now, pay later apps to finance their daily necessities, but an increasing percentage of consumers aren't making payments on time.

Read full story

Prior to significant changes in 2023, US tax competitiveness is stable this year.

U.S. tax competitiveness remains steady:( Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels) The annual International Tax Competitiveness Index for 2022 was announced on Monday by the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C. The U.S. was discovered to be maintaining its position at number 22 among the top 38 economies in the world.

Read full story

How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?

Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.

Read full story
85 comments

Warren Buffett advises investing in these companies when inflation is high

When compared to a year earlier, the consumer price index, which measures how much consumers pay for goods and services, increased by 8.2% in September. Investors are undoubtedly paying heed to another statistic, the so-called core CPI, which excludes costs for energy and food, even if that figure is down from 8.3% in August. The highest increase since August 1982 occurred in September when it increased by 6.6% over the same month last year.

Read full story

According to the Social Security Administration, beneficiaries can anticipate an 8.7% increase in benefit in 2023

After this year's persistent inflation, Social Security benefits will start receiving their biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the next year has just been announced by the Social Security Administration to be 8.7%.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy