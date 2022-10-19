Why millions of jobs face threat from AI, according to Nouriel Roubini

Why AI poses a threat to millions of workers: (Kindel Media/Pexels)

Businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to automotive and financial services are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to automate significant portions of their operations and, in the process, save a ton of money through increased efficiencies.

However, according to the author of "Megathreats" and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, Nouriel Roubini, the rise of AI will also have a profoundly detrimental effect on workers throughout the economy.

From the smartphones in our pockets to the grocery stores, where the technology is used to more accurately predict which products buyers want to see on shelves, AI has revolutionized everything. Roubini, known as "Dr. Doom" for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, says that AI poses a threat to millions of workers.

In an interview at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Roubini said, "The downside is that while AI, machine learning, robotics, and automation increase the economic pie, potentially they also lead to losses in jobs and labor income."

Take self-driving automobiles. While they may drastically lower the number of car accidents, lowering the number of injuries and deaths on the country's roads, they will also force millions of people out of work. According to Roubini, "You have, what, 5 million Uber and Lyft drivers, 5 million truckers and teamsters, and they’re going to be gone for good,” Roubini said. “And which jobs are they going to get?

Years will pass before fully autonomous vehicles are used on public roads. The vast majority of currently available technology is intended to aid drivers rather than actively operate vehicles. However, automakers have made it obvious that they are committed to advancing technology to the point where a driver is not even necessary.

However, Roubini warns that other workers may also be at risk of losing their jobs. As AI becomes more powerful, it may eventually be used to replace workers in creative industries like the arts.

Even cognitive jobs that can be broken down into several activities are increasingly being mechanized, according to Roubini. "Even creative jobs; there are now AIs that will write a script, a movie, a poem, a piece of writing, a painting, or even [write] a piece of music that soon enough will be in the top 10 in the Billboard Magazine chart."

Even while it might take some years, if ever, before artificial intelligence (AI) wins any significant prizes for art, it is already being utilized to make digital art. Consider the open-source DALL-E, which enables users to type a sequence of words to generate an image based on pictures downloaded from the internet.

Although it's unlikely that artists will disappear anytime soon, the fact that AI is rapidly advancing into previously unthinkable economic areas suggests that Roubini's predictions, like some of his others, may ultimately come to pass.