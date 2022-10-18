Prior to significant changes in 2023, US tax competitiveness is stable this year.

U.S. tax competitiveness remains steady: ( Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels)

The annual International Tax Competitiveness Index for 2022 was announced on Monday by the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C. The U.S. was discovered to be maintaining its position at number 22 among the top 38 economies in the world.

Policymakers in the United States, particularly Republicans who are set to retake some control in Washington after next month's midterm elections, keenly monitor the yearly report ranking the world's tax codes.

The rankings, however, could change in 2023 as President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes effect in part and major international economies scramble to establish a historic global minimum tax deal.

"While it's hard to predict with perfect certainty, as other OECD nations may implement changes as well, the U.S. rank will likely be dropping in coming years if the U.S. does not address some expiring provisions, or the complexity, that new policies from the Inflation Reduction Act bring to the U.S. tax code," said Daniel Bunn, the Executive Vice President of the Tax Foundation and author of the report.

The report examines 40 distinct factors, including corporate, individual, property, and consumption taxes, and it favors countries that raise taxes in a way that is adequate for the government but doesn't restrict economic activity.

The report states that "poorly constructed tax systems can be costly, distort economic decision-making, and undermine domestic economies" and that "a country's tax code is a determining element of its economic performance."

Again this year, the United States came in behind certain business-friendly nations like New Zealand and Switzerland but in front of other global giants like the United Kingdom and Italy. The OECD does not track and does not include in the rankings U.S. adversaries like China and Russia.

Where the U.S. ended up

For the ninth year in a row, Estonia is at the top of the list. The report gives praise to the small country in northern Europe for having a tax policy that, among other things, solely taxes businesses on their distributed earnings and exempts individuals from paying taxes on dividends. The foundation's researchers believe that structure is ideal for promoting economic growth while enabling the government to raise enough money to operate.

According to the way the rankings are set up, the top-ranked nation is thought to be the one that is best suited to fostering economic growth while simultaneously raising enough money for the government to function.

France is at the bottom of the list, taking up position 38. In the report released on Monday, the nation received criticism for a number of aspects of its tax policy, but primarily for its wealth tax on real estate. Many economists believe that wealth taxes hinder economic progress and are also difficult to implement fairly.

Again, the United States is roughly in the middle. The United States' position this year is the same as it was in 2020 and 2021. The United States came in at number 22 for its corporate tax policy, number 21 for individual taxes, number 3 for consumption taxes, number 29 for property taxes, and number 35 for cross-border tax rules.

More than merely a calculation of tax rates is included in the rankings. The report also considers taxes that are imposed in a way that disrupts the economy. For instance, countries are dinged under consumption taxes if their sales tax regimes only apply to certain commodities and not others, on the grounds that a uniformly applied sales tax wouldn't alter consumer behavior.

Changes coming in 2023

This week's rating pertains to the tax environment in 2022. However, additional modifications from Washington, D.C., such as the Inflation Reduction Act, will make definite changes in the coming year.

The new law, which President Biden signed in August, will impose a new minimum corporate tax of 15% on businesses with book profits of more than $1 billion. The new law also increases the stock buyback excise tax by 1%.

Both provisions will go into force on January 1st, 2023.

Bunn is worried that the United States may become less competitive as a result of the new minimum corporate tax as well as the upcoming expiration of a crucial provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Businesses can fully expense their equipment under this provision, which starts to phase out in 2023. The Biden administration and Democratic senators have shown little interest in renewing it, despite the foundation's previous description of it as "the most essential temporary tax measure."

A new global minimum tax agreement that aims to guarantee corporations pay a minimum rate of 15% regardless of where they operate was also recently reached by the United States and other countries. Advocates of the ambitious agreement want it to go into effect in 2023, which has caused several countries to rush to adopt the new rules.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any type of warranty.