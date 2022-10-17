How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?

Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare? Marcus Aurelius/Pexels

Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.

According to a recent Federal Reserve study, 27% of Americans—including those who consider themselves retired—have no savings at all. This is an amazing one in four Americans.

Even if you have anything stashed away, it might not be enough; but, even late in the game, you can change that.

According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, Americans are estimated to be $3.68 trillion short on retirement savings. Even though this applies to everyone between the ages of 35 and 64, folks in their 60s didn't fare that well.

This is how your savings fare and what you can do if you're behind.

What is the standard?

According to Vanguard research, people aged 55 to 64 held an average of almost $256,000. However, this includes high earnings; when the numbers are broken down, the median drops to roughly $90,000.

Interestingly, even in the short period since 2021, the year that served as the basis for the study's data, a lot has changed. Last year, Vanguard reported that strong stock market performance had led to an increase in retirement savings.

However, since then, Wall Street has continued to experience problems, and even stocks that were once robust have been severely punished.

Therefore, 2023 statistics may decline dramatically. However, using dollar cost averaging, investors who persevere and continue to make investments would be rewarded if the market recovers to its previous level.

Is there a magic age at which one can retire?

How much money should you have saved up by the time you turn 60?

You can get some answers by using retirement calculators like this one. The best course of action for Americans is to consult a financial advisor who can assist them in achieving their objectives.

Fidelity can help you find the proper numbers if you'd prefer a more comprehensive strategy. In general, Americans should strive to make three times their current salary by age 30, six times that by age 50, and eight times that by age 60.

Therefore, if you're a 60-year-old American who makes $50,000 a year, you should have $400,000 saved for retirement. As you can see, neither the median retirement income nor the average retirement income even comes close.

The "should" amount, however, doesn't take into consideration a wide range of factors. Take into account, for instance, your ability to reduce spending in retirement, the income you could receive from Social Security, assets you could sell, or the sale of a property.

How do you achieve financial equilibrium?

To begin with, consult a financial advisor. If you don't have one, ask friends who have had success with their adviser or ask a reliable source for recommendations if they have.

Your overall financial situation will need to be evaluated by the advisor. Do you need to provide for your children's education or a wedding? How much is your home worth, and are you thinking about moving? What potential asset sources have you perhaps missed?

Never forget that it's never too late to start saving money. Even a 5% increase in each paycheck results in an extra $96 every two weeks, or $2,500 at the end of the year, which can compound.

And it's much better than the zero point that 25% of Americans experience, as they all have a right to expect more than to stop saving before they ever begin.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any major financial decisions.