Warren Buffett advises investing in these companies when inflation is high

Richard A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMtzB_0ibBn7R400
Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

When compared to a year earlier, the consumer price index, which measures how much consumers pay for goods and services, increased by 8.2% in September. Investors are undoubtedly paying heed to another statistic, the so-called core CPI, which excludes costs for energy and food, even if that figure is down from 8.3% in August. The highest increase since August 1982 occurred in September when it increased by 6.6% over the same month last year.

That, without a doubt, has many investors wondering: how can I protect against inflation? Generally speaking, many experts advise making wise investments to protect against inflation. To protect yourself from price increases, Suze Orman recently advised readers to "keep investing in stocks" on her website. Ramit Sethi added that "investment is the single most effective strategy to get rich. When you only keep your money in a bank account and don't do anything with it, inflation might be terrible for individuals. But what types of companies should you be investing in? Here are some quotes by Warren Buffett over the years.

The Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway stated at a 2015 shareholder meeting that you should stay ahead of "any business with heavy capital investment" and that the best businesses to buy during inflation are those that you purchase just once and don't need to make additional capital investments in the future. He emphasizes real estate as a desirable investment during inflation since it can be purchased once and gain value over time, whereas he criticizes utilities and railroads as poor choices.

In addition, Buffett stated at a 2009 shareholder meeting that investing in oneself and one's skills is the best way to protect against inflation: "If you're the best teacher, if you're the best surgeon, if you're the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of what the currency may be," he said. Then, he continues, "the second best protection is a wonderful business," referring to a company where the goods are in high demand even if the company has to raise prices.

And Buffett may have put it all in the clearest possible terms in a 1981 letter to shareholders, stating that companies that are likely to withstand an inflationary environment "must have two characteristics: (1) an ability to increase prices rather easily (even when product demand is flat and capacity is not fully utilized) without fear of significant loss of either market share or unit volume, and (2) an ability to accommodate large dollar volume increases in business (oftentimes exceeding a tenfold increase in volume).

After all that said, Buffett may have left many individual investors with the finest lesson: index funds are a tried-and-true investment strategy that you should have and hold, rather than try to pick specific stocks, whether or not we're experiencing inflation. Buffett stated at a shareholder meeting in 2021 that "I do not think the typical person can pick companies" and added that he advises people to "have for a long, long time" the S&P 500 index fund.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any major financial decisions.

Richard Appiah is a blogger and 2X top writer in Business and Finance on Medium. I write about money, business, investing & finance.

West Haven, CT
