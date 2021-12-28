I was always proud that I wasn't a "typical" girl; until I realized it was the most misogynistic thought

Richa Khare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MVyD_0dWJCQ1300
Photo by Pietra Schwarzler on Unsplash

I was always a little different from other girls in my class. While most of them liked to talk about clothes and fashion, I wanted to talk about books and the latest gadgets. I was always a voracious reader so wanted to discuss amazing things described in them(this was the pre-internet era when we relied on books for all our knowledge). But most of the girls couldn’t share my interests.

All my school life, I couldn’t make a single good girlfriend. I quickly got bored with all the ‘frivolos’ talk and either changed the topic or left the conversation. Because of this reason I made better friends with boys than girls. Slowly, I started taking pride in this behaviour that I was so different from other girls and was not like ‘them’.

After graduating from school, I joined secondary college where I chose my favorite subjects Maths and Science. A few of my friends chose other subjects of their interest like History, Civics, Economics etc. Now in my time, the main subjects were maths and science. It was assumed that those who aren’t good at studies take other subjects. Again I was prejudiced against my friends for choosing ‘lower’ subjects. I started looking down upon them and slowly drifted apart.

Later, I met some girls in my course who shared the same interest as mine and we remained good friends for a long time. My pride increased in proportion to my academic success. Anything which wasn’t Maths, Science or Computers was worthless. I became trapped in a world where even thinking about fashion, clothes, makeup or boys was unacceptable.

Today I regret that I wasted some golden years of my life without enjoying them. But I was too much convinced that I was above these petty and normal things which excite other girls.

Another phase of life started

After my marriage, I got busy with family and my husband. My career took a backseat amidst all this. Slowly and unknowingly, my life changed and new interests replaced the old ones. I can’t even remember when I started to dress up for my husband, put up makeup and shopped till I dropped.

Amusingly, these same things which aversed me earlier now started to excite me. When my husband complimented my looks, I felt very happy and tried to surpass myself next time.

These ‘vain’ habits now became my daily life. Later, with kids, some more new changes came. My life was now completely different. It wasn’t even remotely close to what I had imagined it would be. The most ironic part was that I was enjoying this phase and felt absolutely no regret.

Reality hits hard

One day, I was talking to the wife of one of my husband’s colleagues who was much younger and newly married. Mid-conversation, I noticed a slightly bored expression on her face. With a jolt, I realized that I was continuously talking about kids, cooking, shopping etc: exactly the same topics which bored me not long ago.

For the first time in my life, I realized that I was a normal girl and this behaviour is not something to make fun of or dismiss as frivolous and shallow. I was different that’s all, not thinking low of other girls.

What behaviour is considered a “typical” girly one?

So, what exactly is this so-called typical girl behaviour? It can be anything like: giggling together, feeling shy in front of others, talking about the latest fashion and clothes etc. These things are considered to be normal girl talk.

Anything intellectual like science, maths, puzzles, gadgets are reserved for more evolved beings called ‘boys’.

Our society has ingrained in everyone’s mind how we should behave. Girls and boys are expected to behave and react differently. It’s ok because both are different. But demeaning girl behaviour as something frivolous and attributing to low IQ is not acceptable.

I too succumbed to this rationale and kept thinking that I was somehow better off than other normal girls because I didn’t indulge in such ‘petty’ things like fashion, clothes, boys etc.

I failed to realize that these things are just a common reaction and differ from person to person how they behave. There’s nothing wrong or demeaning in it.

Who decided what is important and what’s not?

Now the big question is who decided in the first place what’s important and intellectual and what’s not? We know by default that all the girl talk and matters are trivial and are usually secondary to more important boys’ matters. But how and when did this becomes the norm?

And this is true all over the world in almost every culture and society. One reason might be that since men contribute to the economy of the house and country, their matters are considered to be more important and serious. Since childhood, both genders are conditioned for their future roles in society.

Boys and girls are indeed different both physically and emotionally. Girls are usually more emotional and soft by nature. But society plays a big role to make this difference more pronounced.

The softness and humility of girls are used against them to tag every girl as weak and hence their interests become unimportant and are dismissed as something trivial.

Everyone pays a hefty price for this discrimination

Not only girls, boys too become victims of these standards set for them. Even if they are feeling emotional and vulnerable, they are scared to show it lest they be labelled as ‘behaving like a girl’ attitude. With time, these suppressed emotions take the form of aggression. If boys are allowed to let their emotions show without inhibition, the problem of aggression can be overcome.

Even the toys are not spared this discrimination. When kids are small, both boys and girls play with kitchen sets and blocks equally. There’s no stigma attached. But as they start growing, parents themselves start differentiating and encourage boys to play with guns and building blocks and girls with kitchen sets and doctor sets.

This difference starts showing in their academic choices as well. Boys are almost always under pressure to choose Science and Maths even if they don’t like it because again these subjects are ‘more important’ hence more suited for boys.

Although the same is not true anymore for girls. Now if a girl decides to choose History, Geography or Fashion designing, she’s considered less intelligent. Because again these subjects are not that important and are ‘girly’.

I myself was a victim of this thought process. I used to look down upon my classmates who had chosen ‘less important’ subjects in place of Science and Maths.

I couldn’t understand at that time that it’s purely a matter of choice. As I like Maths, my friends loved world politics when they chose ‘Political Science’. There wasn’t anything right or wrong, it’s just a choice.

Thank God for small mercies

Thank god that I never shared these thoughts with anyone. I always kept them within me and did not boast that ‘look I’m not like other girls.' I definitely owe an apology to all my friends whom I looked down upon without any reason and to all women in general.

So, today I want to say to all those whom I’ve wronged by this shallow and misogynist thought process of mine: I am sorry

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# women# feminism# gender roles# equality# society

Comments / 0

Published by

A passionate storyteller eager to form an emotional and friendly bond with my readers. Love to write about travel, health, pets and feminism.

271 followers

More from Richa Khare

I'm starting to forget my lost cat: Am I betraying her?

Last year I took in three kittens abandoned by their mother at birth. What was just a temporary arrangement soon became permanent when we all became too attached to the kittens. I decided to adopt all three. My daughter named them Cookie, Brownie and Oreo. They were very happy and comfortable with each other.

Read full story
28 comments

Phi Phi Island: A hidden gem in turquoise waters

Nestled in the green jewelled sea between Phuket and Krabi in Thailand is a hidden gem named Phi Phi Island. Breathtaking exotic beaches, white sands, lush greenery, abundant wildlife, water adventures, happening nightlife, exotic cuisine: You name it and it has all.

Read full story
4 comments

Love story of a bird: Twisted and unconventional

I witnessed an interesting incident a couple of years ago when I was still in school. Then I was living in a city in India in an old-style house with big and airy rooms with vents near the ceilings for air and light. These vents had small gaps in between from where small birds could come inside the room.

Read full story
1 comments

Déjà Vu: An enigma; is it science or something else?

A few years back while on vacation, I was entering a shopping mall when a group of students approached me with a few questions as a part of their school project. The first few were simple ones like from where were we and what we found fascinating in this city.

Read full story
10 comments

I "Tried" To Lock My Cats In Their Room For The Night. But the queens that they are wouldn't take it.

My three cats: Oreo, Cookie and BrowniePhoto By Author. I took in three kittens last year when they were abandoned by their mother. They were just one week old at that time. I decided to allocate a separate room to the cats where they could retire for the night. This way even if we got up in the middle of the night, they won’t be disturbed.

Read full story

My cousin made advances towards me and my mom blamed me for it.

I was 16 years old when one of my cousins came to live with us. He was appearing for competitive exams and had to take special classes for them, which were not available in his hometown. My family lived in a big city, so he came to attend those classes at an education centre.

Read full story
33 comments

Krabi: The unexplored land of raw, exotic beauty.

Most of the people who visit Thailand know only about more popular and famous destinations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. But there are more this land offers. Krabi is one such hidden gem. Located very near to Phuket, this is a place that offers everything like island hopping, exotic white beaches, breathtaking views of cliffs surrounded by clear turquoise waters, ample shopping choices etc.

Read full story

They say girls are mediocre drivers. But who says there is any race going on the road.

“You drive so slowly!” “No! Don’t overtake like this.” “For God’s sake now drive properly, for how many years are you driving anyways?”. These are some of the comments we keep hearing from our male counterparts all through our lives. Be it our father, brother, boyfriend, or husband. Each time, they find faults with our driving techniques and hence excuse us to not let us drive.

Read full story

I never thought writing is a talent: Because talent means something exotic

I always thought I was a talentless person. Though I was good at academics in school that wasn’t any talent, right? By talent, it means something exceptional like singing, dancing, sport etc. I could only study well and get good marks in exams.

Read full story

A complete stranger helped me on the streets of Zurich

In September 2016, we, a family of four: me, my husband, and two kids went on a vacation to Switzerland from Doha, Qatar where we presently live. There we stayed in Zurich and explored the places nearby as the Rhine falls, Zurich city and Titlis.

Read full story

3 books that made me cry and feel privileged at the same time: I realized how lucky and fortunate I am

Books have always been a very important part of my life. My love relation with books started as soon as I could read. When other kids my age were busy playing dollhouses and other games, I preferred sitting in a quiet corner with anything I could read. I just got immersed in the magical world of books and felt connected to the characters.

Read full story

Birth control methods are targeted at the wrong gender: It's time we leave pseudo-feminism and focus on real problems

Kids are tough, but there has to be some penalty for sex. Humans and dolphins are a few of the creatures who have sex for pleasure. While we don’t know about dolphins, we certainly don’t want a kid every time we have sex. So, the need for some type of contraception method arises.

Read full story

I tried to give away my cats for adoption: But they made clear what they wanted in no uncertain terms.

Last year, in April, when the whole world was fighting the worst pandemic of the century and was in complete lockdown, three angels visited us. A litter of newborn kittens was abandoned by their mother in my neighbour’s backyard. The neighbor tried but was unable to look after the ever-demanding babies.

Read full story
28 comments

I have managed to keep my weight constant over the years. So how do I do it?

For the last many years (15 years to be precise), my weight has been more or less constant. It’s been 58 kgs for my 5ft 2in height which is considered normal. Even though I eat everything without any dieting or follow any special and fancy diet plan, I have never put on more than one kg weight ever.

Read full story

My personal guide to compare Yoga and Gym: Their benefits and shortcomings both explained fully.

Yoga or Gym, what should you choose?Photo by Jared Rice on Unsplash. How many times have you wondered what would work better for me from yoga vs gym? While we keep hearing the benefits of Yoga and how good it is for our external as well as inner health, exercising in a gym with Aerobics or Zumba classes have their own benefits.

Read full story

I managed to cure myself of asthma: When doctors couldn't help, I helped myself.

We keep hearing how Asthma is an incurable disease and it’s a lifelong companion, though unwanted. I believed so too before I took matters in my hands for the betterment. I was sure that with the right approach and willpower I can win against the battle with asthma and I did at last. In this story, I want to tell you how I accomplished the unattainable and assure you too that it’s possible for everyone. Maybe you know someone who must be struggling with this disease and not finding a way out. You can help your loved ones by assuring them it’s possible to beat this demon.

Read full story

The health benefits of having green tea every day from my personal experience.

It’s 6:30 am, soothing music in my ears, one hand on the wheel, feet on the accelerator and a steaming hot cup of Green Tea in my other hand. Yes, having green tea while driving my kids to school in the morning is my newly found love.

Read full story

Effective ways I found happiness in my life without depending on others

Your happiness lie in your own handsPhoto by Denise Jones on Unsplash. Feeling unhappy that your spouse/boyfriend didn’t react as you expected? Or the kids didn’t select the course/school you wanted them to?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy