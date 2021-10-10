A complete stranger helped me on the streets of Zurich

Richa Khare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBAhR_0cN4EP7c00
At the Lindt Factory in ZurichPhoto by author

In September 2016, we, a family of four: me, my husband, and two kids went on a vacation to Switzerland from Doha, Qatar where we presently live. There we stayed in Zurich and explored the places nearby as the Rhine falls, Zurich city and Titlis.

On the fourth day, we decided to visit the Lindt factory to buy their world-famous chocolates. Unfortunately, it was Sunday and the factory was closed and the next day we were leaving for Interlaken so wasn’t possible to come back.

My kids were really disappointed and we both couldn’t see their sad faces. So, after coming back to our hotel my husband suggested that I, with my elder daughter, go in the early morning the next day while he’ll finish packing and check out formalities.

I agreed upon this and checked the train and bus route for the factory. We had roaming data activated only on my husband’s phone so it was decided that I will take his phone in the morning. The hotel had WIFI so I could call on WhatsApp on my phone which will be with my husband. He added my fingerprint to unlock his phone.

The next day morning we both started early and reached the factory just as they opened their doors. After shopping to our heart's content, we started back.

There was a bus stop just in front of the factory from where we could catch the bus to the train station. Then suddenly I checked that data wasn’t working so I switched off the phone because earlier in our trip this happened many times and it was fixed once we restarted the phone.

But when I restarted, it asked for a passcode which I didn’t know (now don’t roll your eyes, I know it was quite foolish of me to switch off the phone without knowing the passcode but I wasn’t very much familiar with iPhone working, being an android user then).

Now I panicked. Although I knew the bus and train route, still needed a phone to communicate with my husband and confirm the train number and platform.

But I could do nothing so, started towards the bus stop. The bus took some time to come and we were waiting there when a local girl arrived. After hesitating a little, I approached her and told her everything about our problem and asked if I could use her phone to call my husband.

She agreed immediately and gave me her phone to call, but then I remembered that my phone was in aeroplane mode because roaming was not on. So, I asked her if I could call on WhatsApp to which she replied that she’ll have to use her personal phone (this one was her work phone) because she didn’t have WhatsApp on this phone.

I was a little hesitant on hearing this but she readily took out her second set. I called on WhatsApp but unfortunately that exact time my husband was in the lift so couldn’t receive the call.

I thought maybe he didn’t recognize the number that’s why didn’t answer. So, I wrote a message telling him everything and asking for his passcode. By this time, our bus had come and we got on it.

The girl’s name was Ronnie and she had to go a long distance on this bus while I had to get down after only two stops. She said that she’ll inform me if he messages back. My stop came but he didn’t message me.

We got down and started walking towards the station. Suddenly I heard someone shouting “He replied!”. I turned back to see Ronnie running towards me with her phone in hand. She had left her bus for us! My husband had finally replied with the passcode.

I entered the code and finally the phone was unlocked and I could use it. I thanked her profusely and asked how will she go now to which she replied that now she’ll walk two stops to catch another bus.

I couldn’t believe that someone can go to such lengths for an unknown person in a foreign country. I also realized that had I given her my phone number she could have just called to tell us the passcode 😐.

Even though I acted foolishly, my God didn’t leave my side and sent his angel to help us in form of this girl.

After unlocking the phone, I called my husband and told him everything. He gave me an earful for this. But because it was my fault, I didn’t mind. I proceeded to the train station and then to our hotel.

We left for Interlaken immediately after reaching back and had a great time there. And after returning back to our home in Doha, we enjoyed the chocolates for a long time and with it, memories of that wonderful girl always remained fresh in our minds.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A passionate storyteller eager to form an emotional and friendly bond with my readers. Love to write about travel, health, pets and feminism.

139 followers

More from Richa Khare

I never thought writing is a talent: Because talent means something exotic

I always thought I was a talentless person. Though I was good at academics in school that wasn’t any talent, right? By talent, it means something exceptional like singing, dancing, sport etc. I could only study well and get good marks in exams.

Read full story

3 books that made me cry and feel privileged at the same time: I realized how lucky and fortunate I am

Books have always been a very important part of my life. My love relation with books started as soon as I could read. When other kids my age were busy playing dollhouses and other games, I preferred sitting in a quiet corner with anything I could read. I just got immersed in the magical world of books and felt connected to the characters.

Read full story

Birth control methods are targeted at the wrong gender: It's time we leave pseudo-feminism and focus on real problems

Kids are tough, but there has to be some penalty for sex. Humans and dolphins are a few of the creatures who have sex for pleasure. While we don’t know about dolphins, we certainly don’t want a kid every time we have sex. So, the need for some type of contraception method arises.

Read full story

I tried to give away my cats for adoption: But they made clear what they wanted in no uncertain terms.

Last year, in April, when the whole world was fighting the worst pandemic of the century and was in complete lockdown, three angels visited us. A litter of newborn kittens was abandoned by their mother in my neighbour’s backyard. The neighbor tried but was unable to look after the ever-demanding babies.

Read full story
30 comments

I have managed to keep my weight constant over the years. So how do I do it?

For the last many years (15 years to be precise), my weight has been more or less constant. It’s been 58 kgs for my 5ft 2in height which is considered normal. Even though I eat everything without any dieting or follow any special and fancy diet plan, I have never put on more than one kg weight ever.

Read full story

My personal guide to compare Yoga and Gym: Their benefits and shortcomings both explained fully.

Yoga or Gym, what should you choose?Photo by Jared Rice on Unsplash. How many times have you wondered what would work better for me from yoga vs gym? While we keep hearing the benefits of Yoga and how good it is for our external as well as inner health, exercising in a gym with Aerobics or Zumba classes have their own benefits.

Read full story

I managed to cure myself of asthma: When doctors couldn't help, I helped myself.

We keep hearing how Asthma is an incurable disease and it’s a lifelong companion, though unwanted. I believed so too before I took matters in my hands for the betterment. I was sure that with the right approach and willpower I can win against the battle with asthma and I did at last. In this story, I want to tell you how I accomplished the unattainable and assure you too that it’s possible for everyone. Maybe you know someone who must be struggling with this disease and not finding a way out. You can help your loved ones by assuring them it’s possible to beat this demon.

Read full story

The health benefits of having green tea every day from my personal experience.

It’s 6:30 am, soothing music in my ears, one hand on the wheel, feet on the accelerator and a steaming hot cup of Green Tea in my other hand. Yes, having green tea while driving my kids to school in the morning is my newly found love.

Read full story

Effective ways I found happiness in my life without depending on others

Your happiness lie in your own handsPhoto by Denise Jones on Unsplash. Feeling unhappy that your spouse/boyfriend didn’t react as you expected? Or the kids didn’t select the course/school you wanted them to?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy