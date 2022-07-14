The Evolution of Identify Proofing — Where We Are and Where We're Going

Shutterstock

It is crucial to have accurate and reliable methods to identify people in modern society. Identity thieves use increasingly sophisticated techniques to gain wealth through impersonation by eliciting personal information and credentials. The pandemic only increased this trend as identity theft cost Americans $712 billion in 2020, up 42% from the prior year. High unemployment accelerated the trend, with government benefit applications comprising one-third of the complaints.

Current best practices have addressed many longstanding problems in the industry, but numerous challenges remain. The vast amount of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) exposed on the web from data breaches has complicated the use of Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA). Physical credentials remain a prime target as forged passports are on the rise . Unlike driver's licenses, passports are only one-sided and have the perception of being a high-assurance identity format.

Remote identification makes up a significant portion of identity proofing today, and techniques being developed now have created a solid foundation for future solutions. Digital credentials and blockchain technology will enable the creation of a permanent identity ledger powering a fully-enabled economy for the first time. However, it has not been an easy journey to get to where we stand today.

The challenges of early identity verification

Identify proofing began solely based on physical credentials and human reviews. For example, police officers needed to trust the ID they were given to compare it to the person standing in front of them. Initially, travel documents took the form of written letters with no pictures. After World War II, the International Civil Aviation Organization ( ICAO ) was formed to define standards, and even now, the organization’s guidelines are used for passports. Numerous changes were made at the time, leading to today’s passports that include photos in a booklet format with machine-readable sections.

Identity thieves aspire to both create copies of valid documents as well as modify existing credentials. Numerous security measures have been added over time to make modifications more detectable and increase the difficulty of reproduction. Paper documents used watermarks during printing, and even the ink itself controlled the pigmentation to reduce fraud. The introduction of plastic laminate made document modification more arduous. Holograms were overlaid with the subject’s photo to make replacing the picture difficult.

The widespread use of telecommunications then brought about phone scams where callers asked for financial information to receive prize money. Consumers caught onto this trend, only to learn it wasn’t safe simply to throw bank and credit card statements in the trash. Paper shredders became a common device found in households. The advent of the internet introduced an entirely new set of challenges, and computer fraud became a serious issue no one could ignore.

The transition to digital technologies and remote identification

Unfortunately, the modern conveniences of technology have also made it easier for criminals to steal a person’s identity from less secure sources. Email is a common attack mechanism used to solicit information or install malware through attachments. Mobile and online banking are commonplace, thus allowing information obtained from various sources to help perpetrators onboard at financial institutions posing as their unaware victims.

Know Your Customer ( KYC ) standards have become more prevalent in the fight against this trend. Online document verification now leverages the capabilities of contemporary smartphones for advanced visual verification. When customers create accounts, they are required to take and upload pictures of themselves and identification documents in real-time. The software then extracts information from the document using optical character recognition (OCR), and computer vision algorithms analyze the pictures to confirm identity.

Deepfakes are a growing threat to visual verification, as the technology can create images and videos of people doing and saying things that never occurred. Thus, additional techniques such as KBA data, device geolocation and real-time account verification are used to gain a complete picture of the individual. All of this data feeds into risk analysis models based on artificial intelligence and machine learning that can make context-sensitive determinations. Convolutional neural networks, computer vision and generalized artificial intelligence provide the confidence needed to launch products onto mobile devices.

Beyond impersonation, criminals also attempt to use the identities of deceased individuals or create brand new identities. Biometric face verification provides tools to ensure the person providing the photo is indeed the person in the image. Our eyes, fingerprints and voice all provide identifiable mechanisms to help prevent fraud.

These types of security mechanisms are essential going forward. While two-factor authentication has become more widespread and greatly increases the general security posture, it is still subject to attacks. Criminals seek to illegally acquire SIM cards, which is a memory chip that holds personal information, from victims to authenticate and verify transactions when SMS messages are used as a second factor.

The path to a more secure and democratized future

Going forward, digital credentials and blockchains can form the foundation for a permanent identity ledger. Eventually, physical credentials can be retired, and the public, verifiable ledger will be used for high-fidelity identification of individuals instead. Blockchain provides the ability to assert a person's identity over time, thereby reducing the risk progressively as people continue to interact with the ledger across a wide-ranging set of activities.

For the first time in history, the global financial system can be democratized, giving the underbanked and unbanked the ability to participate fully in the economy. Regardless of where people were born, the country they live in, or the identity documents they possess, financial institutions will be able to assess their trustworthiness and credit scoring in a manner not possible today.

Blockchain can provide a lifetime of verifiable behavior and activity for people, allowing businesses to quantify risk where previously they couldn’t do so. Digital identities on the ledger serve to remove bias from the system by minimizing the relevance of factors such as gender, ethnicity, or age. The future of identity verification is inclusive, non-biased and secure - an exciting combination.