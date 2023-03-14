Tampa, FL

Must-Do Activities for a Memorable Trip to Tampa, Florida

Reynold Aquino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZVHh_0lIHG0X200
Photo byJulie TupasonUnsplash

If you're planning a trip to Tampa, Florida, you're in for a treat. The city is full of amazing attractions, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences that will make your visit unforgettable. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 20 things to do in Tampa. So grab your sunscreen, your walking shoes, and your sense of adventure, and get ready to explore all that Tampa has to offer!

Top Attractions and Landmarks in Tampa

Tampa is home to some of the most popular attractions and landmarks in Florida, and they're not to be missed. Here are our top recommendations:

The Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium is a must-visit destination for families, couples, and solo travelers. With more than 14,000 animals and plants, including sharks, stingrays, and sea turtles, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss the interactive exhibits, like the Touch Tank and the Penguin Promenade. Insider tip: visit early in the morning to avoid crowds.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

If you're looking for thrills and excitement, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the place to be. With roller coasters, animal exhibits, and live shows, there's no shortage of things to do here. Be sure to check out the newest ride, Iron Gwazi, which is the tallest hybrid coaster in North America. Insider tip: purchase a Quick Queue pass to skip the lines.

Tampa Riverwalk

For a more leisurely experience, take a stroll along the Tampa Riverwalk. This 2.4-mile path along the Hillsborough River offers stunning views of the city and plenty of opportunities for sightseeing and people-watching. Insider tip: stop by the Tampa Bay History Center to learn about the city's past.

Outdoor Activities and Adventures in Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ua5Y1_0lIHG0X200
Photo byfrank mckennaonUnsplash

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, Tampa has plenty of options for you. Here are our top recommendations:

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is consistently ranked one of the best beaches in the country, and for good reason. With crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and plenty of amenities, it's the perfect spot for a day in the sun. Be sure to rent a cabana or an umbrella for some shade. Insider tip: arrive early to snag a parking spot.

Tampa Bay Water Bike Company

If you're looking for a unique way to explore Tampa's waterways, check out the Tampa Bay Water Bike Company. Rent a water bike or a kayak and paddle your way through the city's rivers and canals. Insider tip: book a sunset tour for stunning views of the city skyline.

Hillsborough River State Park

For a true outdoor adventure, head to Hillsborough River State Park. With hiking trails, camping sites, and river activities like kayaking and canoeing, it's the perfect spot for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Be sure to keep an eye out for wildlife, like alligators and river otters. Insider tip: book a campsite in advance, as they tend to fill up quickly.

Family-Friendly Activities in Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTRjA_0lIHG0X200
Photo byHelena LopesonUnsplash

Tampa is a great destination for families with kids of all ages. Here are our top recommendations:

Glazer Children's Museum

The Glazer Children's Museum is a fun and interactive museum for kids. With exhibits on everything from science to art to music, there's plenty to explore here. Be sure to check out the outdoor play area, too. Insider tip: purchase tickets online in advance to avoid lines.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is home to more than 1,300 animals, including endangered species like the Florida panther and the manatee. With interactive exhibits, animal encounters, and shows, it's a great destination for families with kids of all ages. Be sure to check out the Safari Africa exhibit, which features a 26-acre habitat for African wildlife. Insider tip: arrive early to avoid crowds.

Adventure Island

If you're looking for a water park adventure, head to Adventure Island. With water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, there's something for everyone here. Be sure to check out the new Solar Vortex ride, which features a 70-foot drop and a 20-foot wall ride. Insider tip: rent a cabana for some shade and privacy.

Cultural and Historical Activities in Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bAC9_0lIHG0X200
Photo byAmy-Leigh BarnardonUnsplash

Tampa has a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene, and there are plenty of activities to explore both. Here are our top recommendations:

Henry B. Plant Museum

The Henry B. Plant Museum is a must-visit destination for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts. Housed in the former Tampa Bay Hotel, the museum showcases the history of the building and the city, with exhibits on the Spanish-American War, the railroad industry, and more. Insider tip: take a guided tour for a deeper understanding of the exhibits.

Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre is a historic landmark in the heart of the city, and it's worth a visit even if you're not a movie buff. With its ornate architecture, beautiful interior, and classic films, it's a unique and memorable experience. Be sure to check out the schedule for special events and concerts. Insider tip: arrive early to explore the lobby and take photos.

Ybor City

Ybor City is a historic neighborhood in Tampa known for its cigar factories, art galleries, and restaurants. Take a walking tour to explore the colorful streets and learn about the city's Cuban and Spanish heritage. Be sure to stop by the Columbia Restaurant for some authentic Cuban cuisine. Insider tip: visit on a weekend for the Ybor City Saturday Market.

Food and Drink Experiences in Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOckO_0lIHG0X200
Photo byBrooke LarkonUnsplash

No trip to Tampa is complete without sampling some of the local cuisine. Here are our top recommendations:

Columbia Restaurant

The Columbia Restaurant is a Tampa institution, serving up authentic Spanish and Cuban cuisine since 1905. Be sure to try the famous 1905 Salad and the paella. Insider tip: visit the original location in Ybor City for the full experience.

Bern's Steak House

Bern's Steak House is a Tampa landmark known for its perfectly cooked steaks and extensive wine list. Be sure to save room for dessert, as the dessert room is a must-visit destination in its own right. Insider tip: make a reservation well in advance, as it tends to book up quickly.

Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is a craft brewery in Tampa known for its unique and flavorful beers. Be sure to try the Jai Alai IPA and the Maduro Brown Ale. Insider tip: visit the brewery for a tour and tasting.

Nightlife and Entertainment Options in Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rgd6p_0lIHG0X200
Photo byShubhankar SharmaonUnsplash

Tampa has a thriving nightlife scene, with plenty of options for live music, comedy, and dancing. Here are our top recommendations:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a one-stop destination for entertainment, with a casino, live shows, and restaurants. Be sure to check out the new Guitar Hotel, which features luxury rooms and suites shaped like guitars. Insider tip: sign up for the rewards program for discounts and perks.

Tampa Improv Comedy Club

The Tampa Improv Comedy Club is a great destination for a night of laughs. With regular shows featuring top comedians, it's a fun and lighthearted experience. Be sure to arrive early for a good seat and a drink at the bar. Insider tip: sign up for the email list for discounts and special offers.

The Ritz Ybor

The Ritz Ybor is a historic venue in Ybor City known for its live music and DJ nights. With a variety of genres and performers, there's something for everyone here. Be sure to check out the schedule for upcoming shows. Insider tip: arrive early for a good spot on the dance floor.

Final Thougths

Tampa, Florida is a destination with something for everyone, whether you're a history buff, a foodie, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for a fun night out. With these 20 must-do activities, you'll be sure to have a memorable trip. Remember to plan ahead, arrive early, and take advantage of insider tips to make the most of your experience. Don't forget your sunscreen, your camera, and your sense of adventure. Happy travels!

References:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# tourism# Tampa# Florida# attractions

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi there! My name is Reynold Aquino and I am a passionate writer and traveler. I have always had a love for the written word and enjoy expressing myself through writing. In my free time, you can find me either planning my next adventure or trying out new restaurants and cuisines. I believe that life is meant to be lived to the fullest and I try to make the most of every moment. Whether I am exploring a new city or penning a new story, I am always seeking new experiences and challenges. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and seek out new adventures, just like I do.

N/A
2K followers

More from Reynold Aquino

Does Essential Oil Expire? Understanding Shelf Life and Proper Storage

Essential oils have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their numerous benefits and versatile applications. One question that often arises is whether essential oils expire or not. This article delves into the shelf life, storage conditions, and proper handling of essential oils to ensure their potency and effectiveness.

Read full story
Florida State

A Colorblind Rewrite: Rosa Parks' Story Stripped of Racial Context

A Florida-based educational publisher has eliminated all references to race from a lesson about Rosa Parks, a renowned figure in the civil rights movement, The New York Times revealed on Thursday.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Transportation System in New York City

New York City is known for its bustling streets and iconic skyline, but it's also home to an extensive and diverse transportation system. With millions of residents and visitors relying on public transit daily, having an efficient and reliable transportation system is essential for the city's smooth operation. This article will explore various modes of transportation, their accessibility, efficiency, costs, and planning, to help you better understand and navigate the transportation landscape in New York City.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Mavens: Exploring the Best Hidden Gems in NYC's Most Iconic Borough

Manhattan is often associated with world-famous landmarks, bustling streets, and a skyline that leaves visitors in awe. However, beyond the tourist hotspots, there is another side to this iconic borough that remains relatively unexplored. This article will take you on a journey through some of the best-hidden gems Manhattan has to offer, where you can experience the city like a true local. So, let's dive into the secret corners of Manhattan and discover the charming spots that make this city so unique.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Unraveling the Chronicles of the Big Apple: A Fascinating Journey Through New York City's History

The history of New York City can be traced back to the early 1600s when the Dutch first settled on the island of Manhattan, naming it New Amsterdam. This small trading post would eventually grow into the sprawling metropolis we know today. In 1664, the English conquered the Dutch colony, renaming it New York in honor of the Duke of York.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The History of Ellis Island: A Local's Perspective on the Nation's Gateway

Throughout history, countless stories have been woven into the fabric of America, painting a diverse and ever-evolving tapestry of shared experiences. Ellis Island, nestled in the harbor of New York City, stands as an enduring testament to that journey. The island's rich history has left an indelible mark on the surrounding area, with locals cherishing its past and visitors flocking to learn more. This article delves into the origins and evolution of Ellis Island, highlighting its significance as the nation's gateway.

Read full story
Georgia State

Public Adjuster Georgia: Your Guide to Navigating Insurance Claims

When faced with the challenge of filing an insurance claim, many individuals in Georgia find themselves in need of a skilled professional to navigate the complexities of the process. Public adjusters are invaluable in such situations, offering their expertise to policyholders and ensuring fair settlements for various types of property damage. This comprehensive guide will introduce you to the world of public adjusters in Georgia, their responsibilities, benefits, and the process of hiring one. With this knowledge, you can confidently choose a public adjuster to support you in your insurance claims journey.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Braces for Massive Seaweed Invasion Visible From Space

A massive floating seaweed mass is headed towards Florida's Atlantic Coast, spanning nearly the entire width of the Atlantic Ocean, and covering 5,000 miles. The seaweed in question is known as sargassum algae, a brown, branching, stringy seaweed that has been known to cause problems in the past when blooming. The seaweed can clog up beaches with hundreds of tons of sticky, matted algae, as well as emit hydrogen sulfide gas as it decomposes, producing a rotten-egg like odor that can lead to respiratory irritation, digestive and neurological problems.

Read full story
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill Granting Paid Leave for All Workers in Illinois

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which requires nearly all workers in Illinois to receive a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year. The bill will allow employees to take time off from work for a variety of reasons, such as sick leave, childcare, medical appointments, mental health, and vacation. With this move, Illinois has become the third state in the United States to set a paid leave standard.

Read full story

Sanders Takes Aim at Trump-Era Regulation Policy for Silicon Valley Bank's Downfall

Senator Bernie Sanders has pointed the finger at a banking law enacted during the Trump administration for the recent failure of the Silicon Valley Bank. Sanders blamed the 2018 Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act for the collapse of the bank. The act was signed into law in May 2018 by former President Donald Trump and was viewed as a significant reduction of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Trump stated that the previous banking regulations "were in such trouble. One size fits all — those rules just don't work." The Dodd-Frank regulations were also criticized for "crushing community banks and credit unions nationwide."

Read full story

Critics Point Fingers at Trump for Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse

Silicon Valley Bank, the leading lender to tech firms and startups, collapsed on Friday, leaving critics to point fingers at the Trump administration and Republican senators. Though relatively unknown outside of Silicon Valley, the bank's failure has caused panic among investors and raised questions about the role of government regulation in the banking industry.

Read full story
664 comments

'Worm Rain' in China? Apocalyptic Scenarios Unfold as Strange Phenomena Sweep Across China Goes Viral

Residents of a small town in China were in for a surprise when what appeared to be worms rained down from above. The bizarre occurrence happened in the Chinese province of Liaoning, which borders North Korea, and was seen as worms splattered all over cars and buildings. As officials investigate the strange phenomenon, locals were seen covering up and hoisting umbrellas as they went about their daily routines.

Read full story
149 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Biden, Pelosi, Michigan Gov. Whitmer

A Michigan man has been accused of unlawfully owning firearms after authorities discovered his alleged online death threats against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Joe Biden. Randall Robert Berka II has been charged with possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and while he has yet to enter a formal plea and does not have a lawyer listed on his court docket, a federal judge ordered him to be detained pending another hearing on March 15 during his initial appearance on Friday.

Read full story
22 comments
Lexington, SC

SC Student's Pledge of Allegiance Protest Results in Teacher Assault and Civil Rights Lawsuit

A ninth grade student from South Carolina, Marissa Barnwell, and her parents have filed a lawsuit against a teacher, principal, school district, and state education officials, following an incident where the teacher accosted her for not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Barnwell was walking to class when she decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. However, a teacher yelled at her, confronted her, and pushed her against a wall.

Read full story
19 comments

Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt to Ban "Access Hollywood" Tape from Rape Trial

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's request to ban his infamous Access Hollywood tape from being presented as evidence in E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him. The case, which is set to go to trial next month, centers on Carroll's allegation that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s.

Read full story
52 comments

House Unanimously Votes 419-0 for Declassification of Covid-19 Intel

The House of Representatives voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information regarding the origins of COVID-19, sending the bill to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval. This move came on the third anniversary of the pandemic's start and after a brief and pointed debate over Americans' right to know how the deadly virus started and how to prevent future outbreaks.

Read full story
46 comments

The Scandal Deepens: Congressman George Santos Accused of Fraud by Former Roommate

A former roommate of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, has accused the congressman of orchestrating a credit card skimming operation. Trelha, who hails from Brazil, met Santos while renting a room in a Florida apartment that Santos owned. Trelha claims that Santos, who used the alias Anthony Devolder, taught him how to clone ATM and credit cards and how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines. He further alleges that Santos had a warehouse in Orlando, Fla., that housed materials, such as printers and blank ATM and credit cards, that could be painted and engraved with stolen account and personal information.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

Former GOP Ohio Speaker Convicted in Record-Breaking $60M Bribery Scheme

Two high-profile Ohio politicians have been convicted for their roles in a massive bribery scheme that amounted to a staggering $60 million. The United States Justice Department announced the verdict on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the state's battle against corruption. Former Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Mathew Borges were found guilty of participating in the scandal that centered around a bill passed in 2019 aimed at bailing out Ohio's nuclear power plants.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Trump on the Ropes as Criminal Charges Loom in Connection to Stormy Daniels Payments

Reports have surfaced indicating that former US President Donald Trump could face criminal charges in connection to the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has reportedly informed Trump that he could appear before a grand jury next week if he wants to testify, a move that could suggest an indictment is close.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy