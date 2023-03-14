Must-Do Activities for a Memorable Trip to Tampa, Florida

Photo by Julie Tupas on Unsplash

If you're planning a trip to Tampa, Florida, you're in for a treat. The city is full of amazing attractions, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences that will make your visit unforgettable. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 20 things to do in Tampa. So grab your sunscreen, your walking shoes, and your sense of adventure, and get ready to explore all that Tampa has to offer!

Top Attractions and Landmarks in Tampa

Tampa is home to some of the most popular attractions and landmarks in Florida, and they're not to be missed. Here are our top recommendations:

The Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium is a must-visit destination for families, couples, and solo travelers. With more than 14,000 animals and plants, including sharks, stingrays, and sea turtles, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss the interactive exhibits, like the Touch Tank and the Penguin Promenade. Insider tip: visit early in the morning to avoid crowds.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

If you're looking for thrills and excitement, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the place to be. With roller coasters, animal exhibits, and live shows, there's no shortage of things to do here. Be sure to check out the newest ride, Iron Gwazi, which is the tallest hybrid coaster in North America. Insider tip: purchase a Quick Queue pass to skip the lines.

Tampa Riverwalk

For a more leisurely experience, take a stroll along the Tampa Riverwalk. This 2.4-mile path along the Hillsborough River offers stunning views of the city and plenty of opportunities for sightseeing and people-watching. Insider tip: stop by the Tampa Bay History Center to learn about the city's past.

Outdoor Activities and Adventures in Tampa

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, Tampa has plenty of options for you. Here are our top recommendations:

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is consistently ranked one of the best beaches in the country, and for good reason. With crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and plenty of amenities, it's the perfect spot for a day in the sun. Be sure to rent a cabana or an umbrella for some shade. Insider tip: arrive early to snag a parking spot.

Tampa Bay Water Bike Company

If you're looking for a unique way to explore Tampa's waterways, check out the Tampa Bay Water Bike Company. Rent a water bike or a kayak and paddle your way through the city's rivers and canals. Insider tip: book a sunset tour for stunning views of the city skyline.

Hillsborough River State Park

For a true outdoor adventure, head to Hillsborough River State Park. With hiking trails, camping sites, and river activities like kayaking and canoeing, it's the perfect spot for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Be sure to keep an eye out for wildlife, like alligators and river otters. Insider tip: book a campsite in advance, as they tend to fill up quickly.

Family-Friendly Activities in Tampa

Tampa is a great destination for families with kids of all ages. Here are our top recommendations:

Glazer Children's Museum

The Glazer Children's Museum is a fun and interactive museum for kids. With exhibits on everything from science to art to music, there's plenty to explore here. Be sure to check out the outdoor play area, too. Insider tip: purchase tickets online in advance to avoid lines.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is home to more than 1,300 animals, including endangered species like the Florida panther and the manatee. With interactive exhibits, animal encounters, and shows, it's a great destination for families with kids of all ages. Be sure to check out the Safari Africa exhibit, which features a 26-acre habitat for African wildlife. Insider tip: arrive early to avoid crowds.

Adventure Island

If you're looking for a water park adventure, head to Adventure Island. With water slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, there's something for everyone here. Be sure to check out the new Solar Vortex ride, which features a 70-foot drop and a 20-foot wall ride. Insider tip: rent a cabana for some shade and privacy.

Cultural and Historical Activities in Tampa

Tampa has a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene, and there are plenty of activities to explore both. Here are our top recommendations:

Henry B. Plant Museum

The Henry B. Plant Museum is a must-visit destination for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts. Housed in the former Tampa Bay Hotel, the museum showcases the history of the building and the city, with exhibits on the Spanish-American War, the railroad industry, and more. Insider tip: take a guided tour for a deeper understanding of the exhibits.

Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre is a historic landmark in the heart of the city, and it's worth a visit even if you're not a movie buff. With its ornate architecture, beautiful interior, and classic films, it's a unique and memorable experience. Be sure to check out the schedule for special events and concerts. Insider tip: arrive early to explore the lobby and take photos.

Ybor City

Ybor City is a historic neighborhood in Tampa known for its cigar factories, art galleries, and restaurants. Take a walking tour to explore the colorful streets and learn about the city's Cuban and Spanish heritage. Be sure to stop by the Columbia Restaurant for some authentic Cuban cuisine. Insider tip: visit on a weekend for the Ybor City Saturday Market.

Food and Drink Experiences in Tampa

No trip to Tampa is complete without sampling some of the local cuisine. Here are our top recommendations:

Columbia Restaurant

The Columbia Restaurant is a Tampa institution, serving up authentic Spanish and Cuban cuisine since 1905. Be sure to try the famous 1905 Salad and the paella. Insider tip: visit the original location in Ybor City for the full experience.

Bern's Steak House

Bern's Steak House is a Tampa landmark known for its perfectly cooked steaks and extensive wine list. Be sure to save room for dessert, as the dessert room is a must-visit destination in its own right. Insider tip: make a reservation well in advance, as it tends to book up quickly.

Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is a craft brewery in Tampa known for its unique and flavorful beers. Be sure to try the Jai Alai IPA and the Maduro Brown Ale. Insider tip: visit the brewery for a tour and tasting.

Nightlife and Entertainment Options in Tampa

Tampa has a thriving nightlife scene, with plenty of options for live music, comedy, and dancing. Here are our top recommendations:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a one-stop destination for entertainment, with a casino, live shows, and restaurants. Be sure to check out the new Guitar Hotel, which features luxury rooms and suites shaped like guitars. Insider tip: sign up for the rewards program for discounts and perks.

Tampa Improv Comedy Club

The Tampa Improv Comedy Club is a great destination for a night of laughs. With regular shows featuring top comedians, it's a fun and lighthearted experience. Be sure to arrive early for a good seat and a drink at the bar. Insider tip: sign up for the email list for discounts and special offers.

The Ritz Ybor

The Ritz Ybor is a historic venue in Ybor City known for its live music and DJ nights. With a variety of genres and performers, there's something for everyone here. Be sure to check out the schedule for upcoming shows. Insider tip: arrive early for a good spot on the dance floor.

Final Thougths

Tampa, Florida is a destination with something for everyone, whether you're a history buff, a foodie, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for a fun night out. With these 20 must-do activities, you'll be sure to have a memorable trip. Remember to plan ahead, arrive early, and take advantage of insider tips to make the most of your experience. Don't forget your sunscreen, your camera, and your sense of adventure. Happy travels!

