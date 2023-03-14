Florida Braces for Massive Seaweed Invasion Visible From Space

A massive floating seaweed mass is headed towards Florida's Atlantic Coast, spanning nearly the entire width of the Atlantic Ocean, and covering 5,000 miles. The seaweed in question is known as sargassum algae, a brown, branching, stringy seaweed that has been known to cause problems in the past when blooming. The seaweed can clog up beaches with hundreds of tons of sticky, matted algae, as well as emit hydrogen sulfide gas as it decomposes, producing a rotten-egg like odor that can lead to respiratory irritation, digestive and neurological problems.

The organic matter can also cause problems by clogging power plant intakes, desalination water plants, and boat traffic. The ecological impact is also detrimental to the environment, with the sargassum blooms blocking out light, clogging coral reefs, depleting oxygen, and killing sea life. While the algae provides some of the only wildlife habitat in the open ocean of the Sargasso Sea, the near-shore ecosystems find the seaweed to be a less welcome intrusion.

The sargassum bloom this year is starting months earlier than usual, and researchers have been keeping tabs on the algae through satellite data. The current bloom looks to be as bad, if not worse, than any prior sargassum event on record. According to Brian LaPointe, an ecologist at Florida Atlantic University, "What we're seeing in the satellite imagery does not bode well for a clean beach year."

Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash

Mexico's Caribbean Sea coast has already seen excessive amounts of the seaweed appearing on some beaches, causing resorts to ready their plans to remove the seaweed from tourist spots. Hundreds of people will work 24/7 to shovel and cart away the algae as it washes up. Cancun officials have said that the marine material will be turned into biofertilizer, according to the Cancun Sun.

Florida's Key West beaches have also already begun to incur algal inundation, and private beach owners and resorts are working to mechanically remove the seaweed from the sand. Florida's Gulf Coast is already enduring an ongoing "red tide" event, killing tons of fish and other sea life. With the incoming seaweed apocalypse, the peninsula would be surrounded on both sides by the consequences of a human-mucked up oceanic ecosystem.

Sources and related news: