Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on SVB Collapse: No Bailout for Silicon Valley Bank, Deposit Safety a Must

Reynold Aquino

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked concerns among investors, entrepreneurs, and lawmakers about the safety of depositors' funds, leading to calls for government intervention. Janet Yellen, the Treasury secretary, addressed these concerns on Sunday, saying that the US government was working with banking regulators to find a solution for depositors, but that a bailout was not on the table.

Yellen emphasized that the government would not bail out the bank, citing reforms that had been put in place since the 2008 financial crisis. However, she acknowledged that the government was concerned about depositors and was focused on meeting their needs.

Most of SVB's customers are uninsured, prompting some to sell their deposits to pay salaries and other expenses. The FDIC guarantees deposits up to $250,000, but at the end of last year, almost 96% of SVB's customers were not covered by the FDIC insurance policy. The FDIC said it would pay uninsured customers an "advance dividend" within the week, which would be a percentage of their deposits.

Photo byJonathan CooperonUnsplash

Yellen's intervention comes amid calls from investors, entrepreneurs, and some lawmakers for the government to step in more forcefully to ensure all depositors are made whole, or risk other banks coming under pressure as customers rush to stash cash in larger institutions.

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman issued one of the most urgent calls on Saturday, warning of a run on all but the biggest banks should the government stop short of guaranteeing all of SVB's deposits or the lender being acquired by JPMorgan, Citigroup, or Bank of America.

However, other lawmakers voiced their opposition to a bailout, suggesting little consensus about the path forward. Speaking on Meet the Press on Sunday, Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat, said: "I'm not ready to offer them a bailout by any stretch of the imagination."

The Treasury secretary said she had been "working all weekend" with banking regulators to "design appropriate policies to address this situation", adding that the FDIC was considering a "wide range of available options", which included acquisitions.

Asked about the potential for broad-based contagion, Yellen affirmed that the banking system was "really safe and well-capitalized," as well as "resilient." She stressed the need for Americans to feel confident that the banking system is safe and sound, that it can meet the credit needs of households and businesses, and that depositors don't have to worry about losing access to their money.

