Lexington, SC

SC Student's Pledge of Allegiance Protest Results in Teacher Assault and Civil Rights Lawsuit

Reynold Aquino

A ninth grade student from South Carolina, Marissa Barnwell, and her parents have filed a lawsuit against a teacher, principal, school district, and state education officials, following an incident where the teacher accosted her for not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Barnwell was walking to class when she decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. However, a teacher yelled at her, confronted her, and pushed her against a wall.

Following this, Barnwell was sent to the principal's office, where she felt humiliated as she feared she was in trouble. The principal sent her back to class, but she stated that he never let her know that the teacher was wrong and she was right. At a news conference on Thursday, the 15-year-old Barnwell stated that "I was completely and utterly disrespected. No one has apologized, no one has acknowledged my hurt...The fact that the school is defending that kind of behavior is unimaginable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQtae_0lFXD1Jb00
Photo byErika FletcheronUnsplash

Barnwell and her parents are now suing the teacher, principal, Lexington School District 1, and the South Carolina Education Department in federal court, citing the violation of Barnwell's civil rights and her First Amendment rights to both free speech or not to speak at all. A state law passed over 30 years ago requires public schools to play the Pledge of Allegiance at a specific time every day. However, the law also prohibits punishing anyone who refuses to recite the pledge as long as they are not disruptive or do not infringe on others.

Tyler Bailey, the family's lawyer, stated that "The thing that's beautiful about America is we have freedoms. Students in our schools should feel safe, they should not be threatened for exercising their constitutional rights." Barnwell stated that she called her parents in tears, but the teacher, principal, or district never responded.

Lexington School District 1 has stated that its attorney is working on a response to the lawsuit and had no further comment. River Bluff High School's website indicates that the teacher and principal are still working at the school. Barnwell stated that she was just in disbelief and told the teacher, "Get your hands off of me."

# Pledge of Allegiance# Civil Rights# Free Speech# Lawsuit# Constitutional Rights

