The House of Representatives voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information regarding the origins of COVID-19, sending the bill to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval. This move came on the third anniversary of the pandemic's start and after a brief and pointed debate over Americans' right to know how the deadly virus started and how to prevent future outbreaks.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, stated that "the American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic," including whether the virus was a natural occurrence or the result of a lab-related event. This order to declassify centers around intelligence related to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing "potential links" between the research done there and the outbreak of COVID-19. The bill would require the declassification of "any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Coronavirus Disease" within 90 days of its enactment.

While U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or spillover from animals is the likely source of the virus, experts caution that the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic may never be known. The pandemic has killed over one million Americans, and Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, stated that "transparency is a cornerstone of our democracy" during the debate.

The focus on the virus's origins is led by Republicans and comes as the House launched a select committee with a hearing earlier in the week delving into theories about how the pandemic started. Despite often heated rhetoric about the origins of the coronavirus and questions about the response by U.S. health officials, including former top health adviser Anthony Fauci, this bill offers a moment of unity.

