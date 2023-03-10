The Scandal Deepens: Congressman George Santos Accused of Fraud by Former Roommate

A former roommate of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, has accused the congressman of orchestrating a credit card skimming operation. Trelha, who hails from Brazil, met Santos while renting a room in a Florida apartment that Santos owned. Trelha claims that Santos, who used the alias Anthony Devolder, taught him how to clone ATM and credit cards and how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines. He further alleges that Santos had a warehouse in Orlando, Fla., that housed materials, such as printers and blank ATM and credit cards, that could be painted and engraved with stolen account and personal information.

Trelha said he went to Seattle to steal credit card information from ATM terminals, and that the profits were to be split evenly between him and Santos. However, after Trelha was arrested for federal credit card fraud in 2017, Santos allegedly threatened Trelha’s friends not to tell authorities that Santos was the one in charge. Trelha also claimed that Santos stole the money he collected for his bail. He has other witnesses who can back up his statements, according to Politico’s reporting.

Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash

The sworn statement by Trelha is the latest in a series of potential legal problems for Santos. The congressman has received criticism from members of both parties after reports revealed that he made false statements about his educational, professional, and personal background. Local, state, and Brazilian prosecutors have initiated probes into Santos following the disclosures of his false statements. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York has been specifically looking into Santos’s finances, including funds used during his campaign. The House Ethics Committee formally launched an investigation into Santos last week.

At Trelha’s 2017 bail hearing, audio recordings showed Santos falsely telling the judge that he worked for Goldman Sachs, one of the many false statements he made about himself during his campaign.

If the allegations against Santos are proven to be true, it could result in his resignation or expulsion from the House of Representatives. The accusations are serious, and if the investigation leads to his indictment, it could result in criminal charges against him.

