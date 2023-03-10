Former GOP Ohio Speaker Convicted in Record-Breaking $60M Bribery Scheme

Two high-profile Ohio politicians have been convicted for their roles in a massive bribery scheme that amounted to a staggering $60 million. The United States Justice Department announced the verdict on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the state's battle against corruption. Former Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Mathew Borges were found guilty of participating in the scandal that centered around a bill passed in 2019 aimed at bailing out Ohio's nuclear power plants.

Photo by Adam Nir on Unsplash

The case, which prosecutors have dubbed the most significant corruption scandal in Ohio's history, dates back to 2020 when Householder and Borges were charged. According to prosecutors, the energy company FirstEnergy Corp paid $60 million to Generation Now, a political non-profit group headed by Householder. The funds were then used to secure the passage of a $1.5 billion bill in 2019.

Following his arrest in 2020, Householder was removed from his position as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. He and Borges were charged with participating in a racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The guilty verdicts come after FirstEnergy agreed to pay $230 million in 2021 to settle charges brought by the U.S. government in connection with the scandal. The company admitted to paying millions of dollars to state officials to pursue legislation that would benefit its interests.

Reacting to the verdict, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said that Householder had "illegally sold the statehouse" and "ultimately betrayed the great people of Ohio he was elected to serve." He also accused Borges of being a "willing co-conspirator" who "paid bribe money for insider information to assist Householder."

