Trump Attorney Censured for False Claims About Election Fraud

Jenna Ellis, an attorney and former legal adviser to the Trump campaign, has been censured by a disciplinary judge in Colorado for making false statements about the 2020 election. The judge's ruling comes as part of an ongoing effort to hold attorneys accountable for promoting former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

According to documents posted by Colorado's Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, Ellis signed a stipulation admitting that she had violated professional ethics rules prohibiting attorneys from making reckless or intentional misrepresentations. As part of the stipulation, Ellis agreed to pay a fine of $224.

Among the false statements highlighted in the stipulation were claims by Ellis on social media and in TV appearances that the Trump campaign had evidence the election was "stolen." The censure serves as a reminder that attorneys have a duty to be truthful in their representations, even when speaking in a representative capacity.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

In a statement to CNN, Michael Melito, an attorney for Ellis, stated that his client remained a practicing attorney in good standing in the state of Colorado. He added that the outcome of the case was the correct one given the heated political climate.

The censure was first reported by the Colorado Newsline, and the stipulation was approved by Disciplinary Presiding Judge Bryon M. Large in an opinion posted alongside the judge's ruling.

While the Attorney Regulation Counsel's office had previously indicated that it was preparing to bring charges against Ellis, the office confirmed in a statement that it was not pursuing any additional charges against her.

The censure of Ellis is part of a broader effort to hold attorneys accountable for promoting false claims of election fraud. The American Bar Association has issued a statement warning attorneys against filing frivolous lawsuits or making unsupported claims in court. The Colorado Supreme Court also recently adopted new rules to address attorney conduct related to the election, including prohibiting attorneys from filing frivolous lawsuits and requiring them to be truthful in their representations.

