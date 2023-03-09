Mexican Drug Cartel Claims Responsibility for Abduction and Killing of Americans, Vows to Turn Over Members

The Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel has claimed responsibility for the abduction of four Americans and the subsequent killing of two of them. However, the group has also purportedly expressed regret for the violence and has promised to turn over its own members who were involved to the authorities.

The Associated Press obtained a letter from the cartel, in which the group apologized to the residents of Matamoros, the Mexican woman who lost her life in the shooting, and the four Americans and their families. The letter was shared with the news organization by an anonymous source in the Tamaulipas state law enforcement department.

The Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel has been known to issue communiques to intimidate rivals and authorities, but it appears that this time, they are trying to do some public relations work to try to smooth over a situation that could affect their business. However, it remains to be seen whether the cartel will follow through on its promise to turn over its own members to the authorities.

Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

The letter also mentioned that those who were involved in the incident had gone against the cartel's rules, which include "respecting the life and well-being of the innocent." The group claimed that it has decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline.

The letter was accompanied by a photograph of five men face down on the pavement and bound. The anonymous source who shared the letter with the Associated Press was not authorized to do so and requested anonymity.

While state officials did not immediately confirm having new suspects in custody, a separate state security official said that five men had been found tied up inside one of the vehicles that authorities had been searching for, along with the letter. The official also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case.

The incident began when four Americans crossed into Matamoros from Texas for a cosmetic surgery procedure. Around midday, they were fired upon in downtown Matamoros and then loaded into a pickup truck. Authorities located them on Tuesday morning on the outskirts of the city, guarded by a man who was subsequently arrested. Two of the Americans were found dead, one was wounded, and the other was unharmed.

According to a police report reviewed by CBS News, the group was reported missing by Cheryl Orange on Saturday. Orange was with Eric Williams, Latavia McGee, Zindell Brown, and Shaeed Woodard. McGee was scheduled to have cosmetic surgery in the Mexican city of Matamoros last Friday, and the other three were meant to cross back into the United States and reconvene with Orange in the Texas city of Brownsville within 15 minutes of dropping her off.

Orange had warned the police when the group did not return on schedule. She had their luggage and had tried contacting the group several times, but their phones seemed to be "turned off." She did not have any information about the medical office McGee was going to, nor did she know which route her friends were taking to get there.

