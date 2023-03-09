House Republicans Plan Jail Visit to Assess Jan. 6th Detainees

House Republicans James Comer of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are planning a congressional delegation to visit individuals who were jailed following the breach of the US Capitol on January 6th. The two lawmakers, who are both members of the House Oversight Committee, have confirmed that their aides are working to arrange the trip. Although the letter on the opportunity is yet to be sent out to lawmakers, the trip is not expected to be limited to panel members. Greene would lead the delegation.

Comer revealed in an interview that their aim is to "tour the conditions" of the jail where the Jan. 6 detainees are being held. "We have jurisdiction over Washington, D.C., and there are some members in our conference that want to visit the jail to check on the prisoners, the inmates," he said.

Meanwhile, Greene confirmed the plan in a separate interview, stating that she would coordinate with Oversight Committee staff and Comer. She added that she aims to invite as many people as possible to join the trip. Greene had previously requested GOP leadership to conduct such an investigation, and late last year, she received commitments to do so.

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

The number of Jan. 6 defendants detained while awaiting trial has reduced, with many of them pleading or being found guilty. While judges have raised concerns about conditions in D.C.'s central detention facility and the treatment of federal prisoners, a review found that the separate wing housing Jan. 6 inmates is "largely appropriate."

The planning of the trip coincides with renewed Jan. 6-related questions for Republicans. This follows Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to share thousands of hours of internal Capitol footage from the day of the violent attack with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. Carlson aired the footage on Monday, prompting Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger to release an unusually sharp statement criticizing him for showing an "offensive and misleading" portrayal of the Capitol siege.

