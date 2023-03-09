Top GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's Fall Lands Him in Hospital

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The 81-year-old senator reportedly tripped during a private dinner and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. His representatives did not provide any further details about his condition.

McConnell has been a prominent figure in Washington politics for decades, having first been elected to the Senate in 1984. He has been known for his legislative skills, which have helped torpedo many Democratic initiatives over the years. However, he has also faced criticism from Democrats for his tactics, such as refusing to consider a 2016 nomination to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama, which allowed Republicans to build a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

McConnell has also drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the senator and his wife, Elaine Chao. Despite this, McConnell has stood as a bulkhead against Trump's "Make America Great Again" faction, and he condemned the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. However, he ultimately voted to acquit the former president on a House-approved impeachment charge of incitement, even as he held him "practically and morally responsible."

In recent years, McConnell has faced a number of health issues, including a broken shoulder in 2019 after falling in his Kentucky home. He is currently serving his seventh six-year term, which runs through 2026.

McConnell's hospitalization comes at a time when several other U.S. senators are also dealing with health issues. Democrat John Fetterman is being treated for depression, while Dianne Feinstein, also a Democrat, was recently discharged to recuperate from shingles.

Meanwhile, Republicans hold a narrow 222-213 majority in the House of Representatives, and McConnell has so far stayed out of the limelight in the debate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling, leaving talks to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Despite his absence, McConnell's colleagues are wishing him a speedy recovery. Republican Senator Mike Rounds posted on Twitter, "Looking forward to seeing @LeaderMcConnell back in floor action as soon as possible. Wishing him a speedy recovery and keeping him in our prayers."

As McConnell continues to recover, his absence from the Senate could further inflame divisions within the Republican Party. While his efforts to sink liberal initiatives led him to dub himself the "Grim Reaper," he has also been a stalwart opponent of Trump's more extreme policies.

It remains to be seen how long McConnell will remain in the hospital, but his colleagues and constituents alike will undoubtedly be hoping for a swift and full recovery.

