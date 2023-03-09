Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Editing Jan. 6 Footage: Lawmakers and Capitol Police Chief Speak Out

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Fox News and its host Tucker Carlson, along with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for their handling of footage related to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Schumer accused Carlson of using selective editing to paint a distorted picture of the events that took place on January 6th, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Tucker Carlson’s attempt to spin the events of January 6th is despicable,” Schumer said in a statement. “He has deliberately edited footage to mislead his viewers and minimize the severity of the attack on our democracy. This is not journalism, it is propaganda.”

Schumer also criticized McCarthy for his role in downplaying the events of January 6th, including his recent comments suggesting that the insurrection was not as serious as some have made it out to be.

“Speaker McCarthy’s refusal to hold his party accountable for the attack on the Capitol is disgraceful,” Schumer said. “He has repeatedly downplayed the severity of what happened that day, and he is doing a disservice to the American people by refusing to acknowledge the truth.”

The comments from Schumer come as Congress continues to investigate the events of January 6th and the role that Trump and his allies played in inciting the insurrection. The Senate recently held hearings on the matter, and a number of Trump associates have been indicted on charges related to their involvement in the attack.

In recent months, Fox News has faced criticism for its coverage of the events of January 6th, with many accusing the network of promoting false and misleading information about the insurrection. Carlson has been a particularly controversial figure, with many accusing him of using his platform to promote far-right conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Despite the criticism, Carlson and Fox News have remained defiant, with the network continuing to air segments about January 6th and the ongoing investigations into the attack.

