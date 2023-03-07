SoFi takes legal action against Biden administration over student loan payment freeze

Leading student loan refinancing firm, SoFi, has taken legal action against the federal government, filing a suit to terminate the moratorium on federal student loan payments, which it claims is an "illegal overreach of power." The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia last week and is believed to be one of the first attempts to end the payment pause through litigation.

The federal government suspended federal student loan payments for approximately 43.5 million borrowers since March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Department, under the leadership of Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, has extended the moratorium multiple times.

The current pause, costing the government around $5 billion a month, could continue until August, depending on the Supreme Court's decision on Biden's plan for mass student loan forgiveness.

An Education Department spokesperson said, "The payment pause is legal, as is our plan to provide one-time debt relief to tens of millions of borrowers most at risk of delinquency and default when they return to repayment."

Biden has attempted to cancel student loan debt and extend the moratorium via a 2003 law that enables the education secretary to waive or modify student loan payments during national emergencies. As part of the moratorium, the government has set interest rates at zero percent and instructed collection agencies to halt attempts to collect overdue debts.

SoFi argued that the Education Department had said the most recent extension was not to help borrowers affected by the pandemic. Instead, the agency's goal was to "alleviate 'uncertainty' for borrowers during litigation of Biden's debt cancellation program." SoFi also argued that the payment pause had been applied unfairly to all borrowers, not just those eligible for debt relief.

Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

SoFi, describing itself as the "premiere lender in the student loan refinance space," seeks to end the payment pause, but if not, it requests that the moratorium apply only to borrowers who would see portions of their debt canceled under Biden's plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. The loan refinancing firm claims it has been hurt by the payment pause and has lost $300 million to $400 million in revenue since the pause began.

An Education Department spokesperson said, "This lawsuit is an attempt by a multibillion-dollar company to make money while they force 45 million borrowers back into repayment – putting many at serious risk of financial harm. The department will continue to fight to deliver relief to borrowers, provide a smooth path to repayment, and protect borrowers from industry and special interests.”

SoFi says it offers federal borrowers "private financing under more favorable terms," which may include lower interest rates. However, student loan borrowers have criticized the company for seeking to destroy the zero percent interest rate and force Americans into a higher rate.

A SoFi spokesperson said the company supports "targeted loan forgiveness, in addition to the student loan payment moratorium during the economic crisis at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic." The spokesperson added, "However, it’s time for the administration to follow through on its word to end the federal student loan payment moratorium. This latest extension is an illegal overreach of power."

