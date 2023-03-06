Atlanta's 'Cop City' site targeted in coordinated attack; 35 detained

Atlanta police have detained almost three dozen people following a violent protest at a new police training center that has been the site of previous demonstrations and the death of a protester. The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, located in DeKalb County, has been dubbed “Cop City” by its critics. On Sunday, construction equipment was set on fire and large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks were thrown at police officers by protesters dressed in black. In a statement, the police called the incident “a coordinated attack” by individuals who had allegedly “used the cover of a peaceful protest” to gain access to the premises before changing into black clothing and entering the construction area. Other police agencies intervened, and no officers were injured. Police used nonlethal enforcement methods to disperse the crowd and detain those involved.

The Atlanta Police Department charged 23 people with domestic terrorism in connection with the protest. Those facing charges are from various US states, as well as Canada and France. Their ages range from 18 to nearly 50. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation filed all charges, and the names and photographs of the accused were published online by law enforcement. At a midnight news conference, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum described the protest as “a very violent attack” and claimed that the agitators had “destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp denounced the protesters, saying that they “chose destruction and vandalism over legitimate protest, yet again demonstrating the radical intent behind their actions.” He went on to say that “domestic terrorism will NOT be tolerated in this state” and that those who use violence and intimidation for an extremist end will be brought to justice.

In January, a 26-year-old environmental activist was shot to death by law officers in the forest where the training center is being built. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a “forest defender” who went by the name Tortuguita, died in the shooting. Teran’s death sparked outrage and debate across the country and fueled tension between environmental advocates and law enforcement in the Atlanta area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said that the shooting was not recorded by police body cameras.

The $90 million, 85-acre center, which includes a shooting range, mock city, and burn building, among other facilities, is intended to “reimagine law enforcement training and Police/Fire Rescue community engagement,” according to the Atlanta Police Foundation, a not-for-profit that helps fund police initiatives through private-public partnerships. However, the training center drew opposition almost immediately, coming on the heels of a tumultuous year of high-profile cases of police brutality and strained community relations.

More protests are planned in the coming days, and the Atlanta Police Department has asked that they remain peaceful. The clashes between environmental activists and law enforcement officers in Atlanta have gained national attention, and the situation remains tense. As protests continue, authorities are likely to remain on high alert, and tensions may escalate further.

