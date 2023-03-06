Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's 'Cop City' site targeted in coordinated attack; 35 detained

Reynold Aquino

Atlanta police have detained almost three dozen people following a violent protest at a new police training center that has been the site of previous demonstrations and the death of a protester. The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, located in DeKalb County, has been dubbed “Cop City” by its critics. On Sunday, construction equipment was set on fire and large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks were thrown at police officers by protesters dressed in black. In a statement, the police called the incident “a coordinated attack” by individuals who had allegedly “used the cover of a peaceful protest” to gain access to the premises before changing into black clothing and entering the construction area. Other police agencies intervened, and no officers were injured. Police used nonlethal enforcement methods to disperse the crowd and detain those involved.

The Atlanta Police Department charged 23 people with domestic terrorism in connection with the protest. Those facing charges are from various US states, as well as Canada and France. Their ages range from 18 to nearly 50. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation filed all charges, and the names and photographs of the accused were published online by law enforcement. At a midnight news conference, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum described the protest as “a very violent attack” and claimed that the agitators had “destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqPQg_0l9Ttvfb00
Photo byDavid von DiemaronUnsplash

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp denounced the protesters, saying that they “chose destruction and vandalism over legitimate protest, yet again demonstrating the radical intent behind their actions.” He went on to say that “domestic terrorism will NOT be tolerated in this state” and that those who use violence and intimidation for an extremist end will be brought to justice.

In January, a 26-year-old environmental activist was shot to death by law officers in the forest where the training center is being built. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a “forest defender” who went by the name Tortuguita, died in the shooting. Teran’s death sparked outrage and debate across the country and fueled tension between environmental advocates and law enforcement in the Atlanta area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said that the shooting was not recorded by police body cameras.

The $90 million, 85-acre center, which includes a shooting range, mock city, and burn building, among other facilities, is intended to “reimagine law enforcement training and Police/Fire Rescue community engagement,” according to the Atlanta Police Foundation, a not-for-profit that helps fund police initiatives through private-public partnerships. However, the training center drew opposition almost immediately, coming on the heels of a tumultuous year of high-profile cases of police brutality and strained community relations.

More protests are planned in the coming days, and the Atlanta Police Department has asked that they remain peaceful. The clashes between environmental activists and law enforcement officers in Atlanta have gained national attention, and the situation remains tense. As protests continue, authorities are likely to remain on high alert, and tensions may escalate further.

Sources and related articles:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Atlanta# Police training center# Cop City# Protest# Domestic terrorism

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi there! My name is Reynold Aquino and I am a passionate writer and traveler. I have always had a love for the written word and enjoy expressing myself through writing. In my free time, you can find me either planning my next adventure or trying out new restaurants and cuisines. I believe that life is meant to be lived to the fullest and I try to make the most of every moment. Whether I am exploring a new city or penning a new story, I am always seeking new experiences and challenges. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and seek out new adventures, just like I do.

N/A
1K followers

More from Reynold Aquino

Colorado State

Trump Attorney Censured for False Claims About Election Fraud

Jenna Ellis, an attorney and former legal adviser to the Trump campaign, has been censured by a disciplinary judge in Colorado for making false statements about the 2020 election. The judge's ruling comes as part of an ongoing effort to hold attorneys accountable for promoting former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

Trump on the Ropes as Criminal Charges Loom in Connection to Stormy Daniels Payments

Reports have surfaced indicating that former US President Donald Trump could face criminal charges in connection to the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has reportedly informed Trump that he could appear before a grand jury next week if he wants to testify, a move that could suggest an indictment is close.

Read full story
31 comments

Mexican Drug Cartel Claims Responsibility for Abduction and Killing of Americans, Vows to Turn Over Members

The Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel has claimed responsibility for the abduction of four Americans and the subsequent killing of two of them. However, the group has also purportedly expressed regret for the violence and has promised to turn over its own members who were involved to the authorities.

Read full story
59 comments
Washington, DC

House Republicans Plan Jail Visit to Assess Jan. 6th Detainees

House Republicans James Comer of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are planning a congressional delegation to visit individuals who were jailed following the breach of the US Capitol on January 6th. The two lawmakers, who are both members of the House Oversight Committee, have confirmed that their aides are working to arrange the trip. Although the letter on the opportunity is yet to be sent out to lawmakers, the trip is not expected to be limited to panel members. Greene would lead the delegation.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Top GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's Fall Lands Him in Hospital

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The 81-year-old senator reportedly tripped during a private dinner and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. His representatives did not provide any further details about his condition.

Read full story
6 comments

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Editing Jan. 6 Footage: Lawmakers and Capitol Police Chief Speak Out

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Fox News and its host Tucker Carlson, along with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for their handling of footage related to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Read full story
219 comments

US Intel Warns of Increasing Threats from China, Russia, and North Korea

The US intelligence community has issued a warning about the complex and growing threat posed by China, Russia, and North Korea to American interests, both at home and abroad. The annual threat assessment report, released on Tuesday, highlighted a range of concerns, including cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and military aggression.

Read full story
39 comments

Biden Administration Announces Easing of Covid Testing Rules for Travelers from China

The United States government plans to lift Covid-19 testing requirements on travelers from China on Friday, according to sources familiar with the matter. This reversal follows a decline in cases in China since the winter surge, and the move is seen as a positive development for the travel industry.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Gun Law Ruled Unlawful and Harmful by Federal Judge

A federal judge in Missouri has ruled that a state law that invalidated several federal gun laws is unconstitutional. The ruling handed the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its attempt to have the law overturned.

Read full story
100 comments
Florida State

Florida Republicans Seek to Ban Abortions After 6 Weeks in New Bill

On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers in Florida filed new bills aimed at outlawing most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. This move could significantly hinder access to the procedure in the southern region of the United States if passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. The bills were filed on the first day of the state's regular session for 2023, and they make exceptions for cases of rape and incest. However, they do not explicitly allow for abortions in cases where the life or health of the pregnant person is at risk.

Read full story
2 comments

SoFi takes legal action against Biden administration over student loan payment freeze

Leading student loan refinancing firm, SoFi, has taken legal action against the federal government, filing a suit to terminate the moratorium on federal student loan payments, which it claims is an "illegal overreach of power." The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia last week and is believed to be one of the first attempts to end the payment pause through litigation.

Read full story
19 comments

TikTok Faces New Threat as US Senators Push for Ban on Chinese-Owned App

On Monday, two US senators, Mark Warner, a Democrat, and John Thune, a Republican, announced that they are advancing their efforts to combat foreign technology threats. The senators plan to unveil legislation on Tuesday that aims to grant President Joe Biden's administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other apps that could pose security risks.

Read full story
1 comments

Biden Proposes Higher Taxes on Wealthy to Boost Medicare Funding

President Joe Biden has unveiled his budget proposal, which includes a number of measures aimed at keeping the federal health insurance program, Medicare, solvent through to 2050. Among the proposals is a tax increase from 3.8% to 5% on earned and unearned income over $400,000, which the White House estimates will extend the solvency of Medicare’s Hospital Insurance Trust Fund by at least 25 years. Biden wrote in a New York Times essay that “let’s ask the wealthiest to pay just a little bit more of their fair share, to strengthen Medicare for everyone over the long term."

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California Cuts Ties with Walgreens Over Abortion Pill Controversy

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state would be cutting ties with Walgreens after the drugstore chain informed 21 Republican attorneys general that it would not sell the abortion pill, mifepristone, in their states. Newsom took to Twitter to express his discontent, stating that California was "done" doing business with Walgreens, and a spokesperson for the governor, Brandon Richards, confirmed that the state is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and California.

Read full story
1 comments

Walgreens Buckles Under Pressure: Will No Longer Dispense Abortion Medication in 20 States

Walgreens announced on Friday that it will no longer distribute abortion medication in 20 states. The decision comes after GOP attorneys general from those states sent a letter on February 1st pressuring the company to stop dispensing mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in the medication abortion process. Walgreens stated that it intends to distribute mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible, adding that it does not wish to antagonize lawmakers in states where it may face politically motivated reprisals.

Read full story
156 comments

Defending Ties with Russia: China's Foreign Minister Lashes out at the US

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has delivered a warning that “conflict and confrontation” with the United States is inevitable unless Washington changes its course. In his first press conference in his new role, Qin accused the US of being reckless and criticised its Indo-Pacific strategy, which he said aims to contain China. The minister defended China’s close partnership with Russia, adding that the Sino-Russian relationship “does not pose a threat to any country in the world, nor will it be interfered or sowed discord in by any third party”. He also highlighted the issue of Taiwan as the “bedrock of the political foundation of Sino-US relations and the first red line that must not be crossed”.

Read full story
1 comments

Republican Senators Demand Transparency on Covid-19 Intelligence

A group of Republican senators is demanding that Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines provide them with access to the raw materials that informed the intelligence community’s latest assessment on the origins of Covid-19. The request, made in a letter to Haines on Monday, calls for the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) to deliver each IC assessment used and relied upon for its consensus publications to Congress. The senators have set a deadline of March 20 for the information to be provided.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Vows to Fight On: Refuses to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race Despite Indictment Threat

Donald Trump made headlines again over the weekend as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. During his speech, the former president said that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race even if he were indicted in any of the federal and state investigations that he currently faces.

Read full story
103 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Disney Board Appointment Blames Tap Water for Homosexuality, Sparks Outrage

Ron Peri, a former pastor and CEO of a Christian ministry, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to a newly-created board that will oversee Walt Disney World’s special district. This appointment comes amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney, which began after the entertainment giant criticized DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. DeSantis responded by passing legislation that stripped Disney of its self-governing municipal power in Florida, paving the way for this new board.

Read full story
118 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy