Trump Vows to Fight On: Refuses to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race Despite Indictment Threat

Donald Trump made headlines again over the weekend as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. During his speech, the former president said that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race even if he were indicted in any of the federal and state investigations that he currently faces.

“I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” he told reporters at the event, where attendees named him their favored presidential candidate shortly before he took the stage.

The investigations that Trump faces include several criminal inquiries. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have been probing the effort by Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, while the US Department of Justice is investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as Trump’s handling of classified material after he left office.

Trump remains defiant in the face of the ongoing probes and on Saturday argued that “they’ve weaponized justice in our country.” He has refused to commit to backing the 2024 Republican nominee if it isn’t him and also said he has not decided whether he would sign the loyalty pledge Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is requiring of GOP 2024 candidates to participate in the debates.

“Some of them – I won’t use names, I don’t want to insult anybody – but some of them, I would not be very happy about,” Trump said of the other Republican contenders.

During his speech at CPAC, Trump also spoke about the need for Republicans to “change our thinking” on early and mail-in voting. This is a significant shift for Trump, who spent years attempting to convince conservatives that early and mail-in votes could not be trusted, handing Democrats an advantage in the 2020 elections.

Trump said that Republicans moving forward must try “beating the Democrats at their own game” by using tactics such as swamping the left with mail-in votes, early votes, and Election Day votes.

He also spoke about his plans for the Republican party, stating that he would steer the GOP toward a more isolationist posture, putting him at odds with his former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who has already launched her 2024 bid, and several other potential Republican presidential contenders.

Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

“We are never going back to a party that wants to give unlimited money to fight foreign endless wars but demands we cut veteran benefits and retirement benefits at home,” he said.

Trump went on to criticize several specific Republicans, telling the CPAC crowd that the GOP is “never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush,” referring to the former House speaker, former George W. Bush aide, and former Florida governor. He also criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney by name.

During his speech, Trump also talked about transgender people, drawing loud applause when he said that he would sign a measure “prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states,” and that he would “keep men out of women’s sports.”

The former president was the first choice of 62% of CPAC attendees who were asked who they preferred as the GOP nominee in 2024. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished second with 20% support. The straw poll is not a scientific survey and not representative of the broader GOP electorate, as it is limited to CPAC attendees.

Trump vowed to purge the government of “entrenched political dynasties in both parties” and promised to “fire the unelected bureaucrats and shadow forces who have weaponized our justice system like it has never been weaponized before.”

“This is the final battle – they know it, I know it, you know it, everybody knows it. Either they win, or we win. And I promise you this: If you put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again,” he said.

Trump’s comments at the CPAC event have sparked widespread discussion and debate about the future of the Republican party and the 2024 presidential election. Some have criticized his continued refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and his ongoing attacks on the justice system and the media, while others have praised his commitment to conservative values and his willingness to fight for the American people.

