DeSantis' Disney Board Appointment Blames Tap Water for Homosexuality, Sparks Outrage

Ron Peri, a former pastor and CEO of a Christian ministry, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to a newly-created board that will oversee Walt Disney World’s special district. This appointment comes amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney, which began after the entertainment giant criticized DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. DeSantis responded by passing legislation that stripped Disney of its self-governing municipal power in Florida, paving the way for this new board.

However, Peri’s appointment has come under scrutiny after a CNN investigation uncovered his history of making bigoted remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2022 Zoom discussion, Peri baselessly suggested that the presence of estrogen in drinking water from birth control pills makes people gay. He also claimed that this same estrogen consumption was contributing to a decline in testosterone levels among men in the US. However, there is no scientific research linking estrogen’s presence to changes in a person’s sexual orientation.

Peri also called being gay “shameful”, “evil”, and “deviant” during the same discussion. He claimed there are “unhealthy effects of a homosexual lifestyle”, including “diseases”. He also suggested that LGBTQ+ people “don’t have a stake in the future” because some couples don’t have children, a dog whistle used to attack the queer community.

Photo by Josè Maria Sava on Unsplash

Peri’s appointment is not the only one causing concern. Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of the right-wing organization Moms for Liberty, was also appointed to the board overseeing Disney’s district in Florida. This group worked with DeSantis to push his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation, which bans the mention of LGBTQ+ topics in certain grades across the state’s public schools. The group has been known to fight to remove books with LGBTQ+ topics from schools and libraries and has suggested that queer kids should be placed in separate classrooms.

The appointment of Peri and Ziegler has raised concerns about the future of Disney’s district in Florida, as both individuals have a history of making bigoted and harmful remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. It remains to be seen how this will affect the operation and management of Walt Disney World’s special district.

