Kellyanne and George Conway Divorce After 22 Years Amid Political Polarization

Kellyanne Conway, the Republican strategist and former counselor to President Donald J. Trump, and her husband, conservative lawyer George T. Conway III, have confirmed that they are divorcing after 22 years of marriage. The announcement came as no surprise to many in Washington who had watched the couple's public disagreements play out during the Trump administration.

Mr. Conway was initially a Trump supporter and cried tears of joy on election night in 2016, but he quickly became one of the president's most vocal critics after he fired James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Twitter, Mr. Conway regularly criticized Mr. Trump, asserting that he had a narcissistic personality disorder and was unfit for office. Ms. Conway, however, remained loyal to the president and frequently defended him on Fox News.

The public unraveling of the Conways was widely seen as a casualty of their association with Mr. Trump, whose presidency was marked by intense political polarization. Despite their differences, the couple said in a joint statement that they were in the "final stages of an amicable divorce" and that they remained "united as parents" to their four children.

During her time in the White House, Ms. Conway tried to downplay interest in her husband and berated reporters who asked about their marriage or about Mr. Conway. She often accused journalists of trying to undermine the standing of a prominent conservative woman.

In a text message, Ms. Conway criticized the reporter covering her divorce for having "the gossip girl beat" and referred to her husband as "Kellyanne Conway's Husband," implying that journalists quoted him just to put her in an awkward position.

Mr. Trump weighed in on the news on his social media network, congratulating Ms. Conway on her divorce from her "wacko husband," whom he described as a "disgusting albatross around her neck." In response, Mr. Conway told the president that he was "looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month," referring to writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Mr. Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s.

Despite their disagreements, the Conways may have had a chance to save their marriage, according to Philippe Reines, a former top adviser to Hillary Clinton who became an unexpected confidant of Mr. Conway's. Mr. Reines said that Mr. Conway believed the marriage could be saved but that Ms. Conway needed to leave the White House to have a chance. By then, however, it was too late.

The divorce of the Conways underscores the deep political divisions that have emerged in the United States in recent years. The couple, who once seemed suited for each other, were ultimately torn apart by their political differences and their association with a controversial president.

