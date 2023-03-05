Outrage as Florida Republicans Introduce Bill to Allow Courts to Take Trans Kids Away from Parents

Florida Republicans have introduced a new bill that could allow the state’s courts to take custody over trans youth who receive gender-affirming healthcare, even if the child is “at risk” of getting such treatment. Filed on 3 March, SB 254 is the latest piece of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation to be introduced in the state, and has been met with intense backlash from advocates and political experts. The measure would grant Florida courts authority to take “emergency jurisdiction” of trans youth who receive or are “at risk of” receiving gender-affirming healthcare, including puberty blockers or hormone therapy, both of which have been described as life-saving by researchers.

If passed, the bill would also grant Florida courts jurisdiction to “vacate, stay or modify a child custody determination of a court of another state” to “protect” trans youth from receiving gender-affirming healthcare, which could result in supportive family members losing custody of their children. The bill would also empower anti-trans family members to seize children from more affirming environments and bring them to Florida if they believe the child is receiving gender-affirming healthcare.

Photo by Mercedes Mehling on Unsplash

The bill has received criticism from activists and experts alike. Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo of Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic tweeted that SB 254 would allow for the “legal kidnapping of trans children,” as it grants Florida courts “emergency jurisdiction over those children” and allows courts to “ignore all other court orders and custody determinations.” Caraballo added that the bill would ban “all public funding for gender-affirming care,” including treatments for minors and adults, so state and local employees and their families “would be barred from coverage” for trans healthcare.

Activist Erin Reed said that the anti-trans legislation was evidence that the US is “splitting into states with safe state laws protecting parents and anti-trans states allowing kidnapping.” Florida, like many other states across the country, has seen an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ bill proposals and laws in recent years. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which limits discussions on LGBTQ+ topics in public schools in Florida, in March 2022. In 2021, the governor approved legislation banning trans girls from playing competitive sports on the correct team.

Other bills in the Florida state legislature this session have sought to ban bathroom access for trans people, prohibit gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, expand the existing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to older children, and ban the use of preferred pronouns and names for trans and non-binary students and teachers. As a result, it seems that Florida is becoming one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ states in the US.

