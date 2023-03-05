Joe Biden to Commemorate 'Bloody Sunday' in Selma, Reaffirming Commitment to Voting Rights

President Joe Biden is preparing to visit Selma, Alabama, to honor the heroes of "Bloody Sunday" and commemorate the significant moment in the civil rights movement that led to the passage of landmark voting rights legislation almost 60 years ago. His visit is also an opportunity for Biden to address the current generation of civil rights activists, many of whom feel dejected as the administration has been unable to fulfill its campaign promise to bolster voting rights.

During his visit, Biden will underscore the importance of commemorating Bloody Sunday so that history cannot be erased while emphasizing that the fight for voting rights remains critical to delivering economic justice and civil rights for Black Americans. Biden intends to use his speech to encourage Congress to act on broader voting legislation, despite the current Republican-controlled House making passage of such sweeping legislation highly unlikely.

The historic city of Selma, with a population of around 18,000, is still recovering from the aftermath of a January EF-2 tornado that destroyed or damaged thousands of properties in and around the city. Selma officials hope that Biden will address this issue and the challenges of poverty that have persisted in Selma for decades.

Before Biden's visit, Reverend William Barber II, a co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, along with six other activists wrote to Biden and members of Congress to express their frustration with the lack of progress on voting rights legislation. They also urged Washington politicians visiting Selma not to sully the memories of the late civil rights activists John Lewis, Hosea Williams, and others with empty platitudes.

"We're saying to President Biden, let's frame this to America as a moral issue, and let's show how it affects everybody," Barber said in an interview. "When voting rights passed after Selma, it didn't just help Black people. It helped America itself. We need the president to reframe this: When you block voting rights, you're not just hurting Black people. You're hurting America itself."

Few moments have had as lasting importance to the civil rights movement as what happened on March 7, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, and in the weeks that followed. Some 600 peaceful demonstrators led by Lewis and Williams had gathered that day, just weeks after the fatal shooting of a young Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, by an Alabama trooper.

Lewis, who would later serve in the U.S. House representing Georgia, and the others were brutally beaten by Alabama troopers and sheriff's deputies as they tried to cross Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge at the start of what was supposed to be a 54-mile walk to the state capital in Montgomery, part of a larger effort to register Black voters in the South.

The images of police violence sparked outrage across the country. Days later, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. led what became known as the "Turnaround Tuesday" march, in which marchers approached a wall of police at the bridge and prayed before turning back.

President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 eight days after Bloody Sunday, calling Selma one of those rare moments in American history where "history and fate meet at a single time." On March 21, King began a third march, under federal protection, that grew by thousands by the time they arrived at the state capital. Five months later, Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law.

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

Two years ago on the day of the annual Bloody Sunday commemoration, Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to expand access to voter registration, called on the heads of agencies to come up with plans to give federal employees time off to vote or volunteer as nonpartisan poll workers, and more.

But many federal agencies are lagging in meeting the voting registration provision of Biden's order, according to a report published Thursday by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. The group says if agencies fully implemented voter registration efforts laid out in the executive order, it would generate an additional 3.5 million voter registration applications annually.

Although progress has been slow, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that the administration will continue to implement the order while pressing Congress to act on broader voting legislation. "If we are to truly honor the legacy of those who marched in Selma on Bloody Sunday, we must continue to fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote," Harris said.

In addition to addressing voting rights, Biden's visit to Selma is also an opportunity to address the aftermath of the January tornado that devastated the city. Biden approved a disaster declaration and agreed to provide extra help for debris cleanup and removal, a cost that Selma Mayor James Perkins said the small city could not afford on its own. Perkins said Selma still needs more help.

"I understand other communities our size and our demographics have similar challenges...but I don't think anyone can claim what Selma has done for this nation and the contributions that we made to this nation," he said.

Biden's visit to Selma comes at a crucial time in the fight for voting rights, with many states passing restrictive voting laws in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and congressman, aims to restore the protections of the original Voting Rights Act and is currently under consideration in Congress. Biden has urged lawmakers to pass the legislation, but its fate remains uncertain.

Despite the challenges, the commemoration of Bloody Sunday remains a critical reminder of the ongoing fight for civil rights and voting rights in America. As Biden said in a statement ahead of his visit to Selma, "We must continue the work of those who came before us, honoring their legacy and their sacrifice by fighting to preserve and expand the right to vote and ensure that every voice is heard and every vote is counted."

