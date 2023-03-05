Trump Proves Dominance in GOP with Big Win at CPAC Straw Poll

Former President Donald Trump dominated the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination by a wide margin at the conservative conference on Saturday. Trump received 62% support in the poll, which was announced shortly before he was scheduled to speak to the crowd gathered at the Gaylord in Fort Washington, Maryland. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second place with 20% support, while long-shot GOP candidate Perry Johnson, a businessman who attempted to run for governor in Michigan but was blocked from participating in the Republican primary, came in third with 5% support.

The poll, which had over 2,000 attendees participate, also asked for the most favored vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Kari Lake, the Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee in 2022, received the most support with 20%. DeSantis received 14% support for the 2024 vice-presidential nominee in the CPAC poll.

Trump has consistently been a top performer in CPAC’s unscientific survey, with his strong performances coming as no surprise. The conference, long the largest and most influential gathering of conservative leaders and activists, has become a Trumpfest since his 2016 presidential election victory. Last year, he easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw polls at major CPAC gatherings in Orlando, Florida, and Dallas, Texas. In the anonymous online straw poll conducted last August in Dallas, he captured 69% of ballots cast, and in Orlando last February, he received 59% support.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

DeSantis, a former congressman, was a distant second in the Dallas straw poll, with 24% support, and grabbed 28% support in Orlando. He has seen his popularity soar among conservatives across the country over the past three years due to his forceful pushback against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and his aggressive actions as a conservative culture warrior going after media, corporations, and teachers’ unions.

Despite DeSantis remaining on the 2024 sidelines, he is widely expected by political pundits to launch a Republican White House run later this year. Last year, he routinely dismissed talk of a 2024 White House run, but he’s dropped plenty of hints of a possible presidential bid since his 19-point gubernatorial re-election victory last November. Sources in DeSantis’ wider orbit say any presidential campaign launch would come in the late spring or early summer, after the end of Florida’s current legislative session.

DeSantis, who addressed the CPAC crowd last February in Orlando, did not speak at this year’s conference. Instead, the Florida governor on Thursday night headlined the first evening of a three-day conference in Palm Beach, Florida, hosted by the politically active fiscal conservative group the Club for Growth, which drew roughly 120 of the top donors in the GOP. On Friday, DeSantis was at political and donor events in Texas before heading to California over the weekend.

Trump, who headlined Saturday’s final day of CPAC, was not invited to the Club for Growth donor retreat. Two other declared candidates – former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur, author, and conservative political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy – spoke at CPAC and the donor retreat in Palm Beach. Conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who was runner up to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race and who has mulled a 2024 White House run but is currently concentrating on his Senate re-election next year, also spoke at both events.

Sources and related news articles: