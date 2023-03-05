Texas Teacher Crosses the Line: Student Taped to Chair, Assaulted by Classmates

In a disturbing incident that has garnered national attention, a teacher at a school in Forney, Texas, has been accused of taping a student to his chair as a reprimand for purportedly being disruptive in a hallway. The student, Zye Johnson, was allegedly left to be assaulted by his peers while the teacher left the classroom.

In an interview on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," Zye's mother, Charlotte Johnson, recounted the incident and said she was notified by an administrator. Johnson said she has been seeking charges against the teacher and noncriminal reprimands for the students who allegedly struck her son.

According to Johnson, the teacher reportedly confessed to taping Zye to his chair and said she thought it was a joke. Johnson said she wants to know why the teacher did it and why she didn't call her if Zye was being disruptive.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Zye himself recounted the situation, saying his teacher grabbed his arm and had another student hold his arm while she taped him to the chair. When she left the classroom, other students started hitting him.

After investigating the incident, Forney school law enforcement concluded that no charges would be brought against the teacher because Zye was ultimately able to free himself from the bonds. The school district, however, has parted ways with the accused teacher and released a statement saying that the teacher's conduct did not meet their standards and they have taken the necessary steps to address the situation.

Despite the school district's actions, Johnson is not satisfied with how the incident was handled and wants charges pressed against the teacher. She also disagrees with charges being considered against the students who allegedly assaulted Zye, saying they are children and their lives will be ruined.

The incident has raised questions about teacher accountability and student safety in schools.

