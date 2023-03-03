The Murdaugh Saga Ends: Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Double Murder

On Friday, former attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021. Murdaugh, a member of a powerful legal dynasty in South Carolina, had maintained his innocence throughout the trial, but Judge Clifton Newman handed down two double life sentences, citing Murdaugh's "duplicitous conduct" in the courtroom.

Newman noted that the Murdaugh family had controlled justice in the community for over a century, with Murdaugh's own grandfather's portrait hanging in the courthouse, which Newman had ordered removed. He also commented on the "haunting crimes" Murdaugh would have to deal with in his own soul, even if he continued to deny his guilt publicly.

The trial had lasted six weeks, during which time jurors heard from 76 witnesses, and Murdaugh took the stand to admit to being a drug addict, thief, and liar but continued to deny the murder charges. However, the pivotal evidence in the case came from a video recovered from Paul's phone in 2022, which placed Murdaugh at the murder scene with both victims just before they were killed, destroying his alibi.

Prosecutor Duffie Stone argued that Murdaugh had carried out the double slayings as a desperate act of self-preservation. The day of the killings, the chief financial officer of Murdaugh's former law firm had confronted him about missing fees, and he was facing a multimillion-dollar claim in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2019 boat wreck. The murders bought Murdaugh time, delaying the inevitable financial reckoning.

Photo by Larry Farr on Unsplash

Murdaugh's defense team repeatedly portrayed him as a doting father and husband incapable of committing such brutal crimes, with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin arguing that investigators had "failed miserably" in their probe.

In handing down the maximum sentence, Judge Newman excoriated Murdaugh for his actions, describing them as "troubling" not just for him but for the entire community. With Murdaugh now behind bars, the once powerful Murdaugh family's grip on the legal system in the area appears to be well and truly over.

