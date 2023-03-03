Justice Department Delivers Blow to Trump: Lawsuits Over Capitol Riot to Proceed

Reynold Aquino

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that former President Donald Trump could be sued by police officers who responded to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. This comes as multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Trump by police officers and members of Congress who seek to hold him responsible for the damages that arose from the riot.

In a court filing in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, attorneys for the Justice Department's Civil Division said that Trump does not have absolute immunity from the civil lawsuits, which claim that he is liable for the damages that occurred during the riot. The brief stated that while speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, it does not include incitement of imminent private violence, which the plaintiffs' complaints have plausibly alleged here.

The brief urges the appeals court to reject Trump's immunity claim and return the cases to a lower court for further litigation. The Justice Department lawyers, however, have avoided taking a position on whether Trump is actually liable for causing the riot, civilly or criminally.

Two Capitol Police officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, and 11 members of Congress are among those seeking to hold Trump liable for injuries or damage caused during the riot. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta first rejected Trump's immunity claim in February 2022, ruling that the speech Trump gave during the January 6 rally on the Ellipse cannot be considered part of his official presidential duties.

"The president's actions here do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the executive branch," Mehta wrote at the time. "They entire concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the president's broad immunity are not present here."

In August, Mehta denied Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims.

The former president's lawyers had argued that he was acting within the bounds of his official duties and had no intention to spark violence when he called on thousands of supporters to "march to the Capitol" and "fight like hell" before the riot erupted.

Meanwhile, the partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the riot, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in January against Trump and two men involved in assaulting Sicknick. Washington's chief medical examiner ruled in April 2021 that Sicknick died of natural causes after having suffered two strokes.

The civil suit by the late officer's partner, Sandra Garza, blames Trump for a barrage of lies he told about the election in the lead-up to the January 6 riot and accuses him of inciting the crowd to violence. The suit seeks $10 million from Trump and $10 million each from two men convicted in connection with the assault on Sicknick, Julian Khater, and George Tanios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WV8Ct_0l6WWsGZ00
Photo byRené DeAndaonUnsplash

The Justice Department's recent filing is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over Trump's alleged role in the Capitol riot. While it does not determine whether Trump is ultimately liable for the damages, it does reject his claim of absolute immunity and allows the lawsuits to move forward in the lower courts.

It remains to be seen how the appeals court will rule on the issue of Trump's immunity and liability, but the case is likely to have far-reaching implications for the scope of presidential immunity in future cases. The outcome of the lawsuits could also have significant political consequences, as it could impact Trump's ability to run for office again in the future.

Sources and related news:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/02/us/politics/trump-jan-6-lawsuits.html

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/doj-says-trump-can-sued-police-jan-6-rcna73127

https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-justice-dept-seeks-rejection-trump-immunity-claim-jan-6-lawsuits-2023-03-02/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/03/02/donald-trump-doj-january-6-lawsuits/11381509002/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Capitol Riot# Department of Justice# Lawsuit# Immunity

Comments / 186

Published by

Hi there! My name is Reynold Aquino and I am a passionate writer and traveler. I have always had a love for the written word and enjoy expressing myself through writing. In my free time, you can find me either planning my next adventure or trying out new restaurants and cuisines. I believe that life is meant to be lived to the fullest and I try to make the most of every moment. Whether I am exploring a new city or penning a new story, I am always seeking new experiences and challenges. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and seek out new adventures, just like I do.

N/A
862 followers

More from Reynold Aquino

SoFi takes legal action against Biden administration over student loan payment freeze

Leading student loan refinancing firm, SoFi, has taken legal action against the federal government, filing a suit to terminate the moratorium on federal student loan payments, which it claims is an "illegal overreach of power." The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia last week and is believed to be one of the first attempts to end the payment pause through litigation.

Read full story

TikTok Faces New Threat as US Senators Push for Ban on Chinese-Owned App

On Monday, two US senators, Mark Warner, a Democrat, and John Thune, a Republican, announced that they are advancing their efforts to combat foreign technology threats. The senators plan to unveil legislation on Tuesday that aims to grant President Joe Biden's administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other apps that could pose security risks.

Read full story
1 comments

Biden Proposes Higher Taxes on Wealthy to Boost Medicare Funding

President Joe Biden has unveiled his budget proposal, which includes a number of measures aimed at keeping the federal health insurance program, Medicare, solvent through to 2050. Among the proposals is a tax increase from 3.8% to 5% on earned and unearned income over $400,000, which the White House estimates will extend the solvency of Medicare’s Hospital Insurance Trust Fund by at least 25 years. Biden wrote in a New York Times essay that “let’s ask the wealthiest to pay just a little bit more of their fair share, to strengthen Medicare for everyone over the long term."

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Cuts Ties with Walgreens Over Abortion Pill Controversy

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state would be cutting ties with Walgreens after the drugstore chain informed 21 Republican attorneys general that it would not sell the abortion pill, mifepristone, in their states. Newsom took to Twitter to express his discontent, stating that California was "done" doing business with Walgreens, and a spokesperson for the governor, Brandon Richards, confirmed that the state is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and California.

Read full story

Walgreens Buckles Under Pressure: Will No Longer Dispense Abortion Medication in 20 States

Walgreens announced on Friday that it will no longer distribute abortion medication in 20 states. The decision comes after GOP attorneys general from those states sent a letter on February 1st pressuring the company to stop dispensing mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in the medication abortion process. Walgreens stated that it intends to distribute mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible, adding that it does not wish to antagonize lawmakers in states where it may face politically motivated reprisals.

Read full story
50 comments

Defending Ties with Russia: China's Foreign Minister Lashes out at the US

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has delivered a warning that “conflict and confrontation” with the United States is inevitable unless Washington changes its course. In his first press conference in his new role, Qin accused the US of being reckless and criticised its Indo-Pacific strategy, which he said aims to contain China. The minister defended China’s close partnership with Russia, adding that the Sino-Russian relationship “does not pose a threat to any country in the world, nor will it be interfered or sowed discord in by any third party”. He also highlighted the issue of Taiwan as the “bedrock of the political foundation of Sino-US relations and the first red line that must not be crossed”.

Read full story

Republican Senators Demand Transparency on Covid-19 Intelligence

A group of Republican senators is demanding that Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines provide them with access to the raw materials that informed the intelligence community’s latest assessment on the origins of Covid-19. The request, made in a letter to Haines on Monday, calls for the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) to deliver each IC assessment used and relied upon for its consensus publications to Congress. The senators have set a deadline of March 20 for the information to be provided.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's 'Cop City' site targeted in coordinated attack; 35 detained

Atlanta police have detained almost three dozen people following a violent protest at a new police training center that has been the site of previous demonstrations and the death of a protester. The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, located in DeKalb County, has been dubbed “Cop City” by its critics. On Sunday, construction equipment was set on fire and large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks were thrown at police officers by protesters dressed in black. In a statement, the police called the incident “a coordinated attack” by individuals who had allegedly “used the cover of a peaceful protest” to gain access to the premises before changing into black clothing and entering the construction area. Other police agencies intervened, and no officers were injured. Police used nonlethal enforcement methods to disperse the crowd and detain those involved.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump Vows to Fight On: Refuses to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race Despite Indictment Threat

Donald Trump made headlines again over the weekend as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland. During his speech, the former president said that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race even if he were indicted in any of the federal and state investigations that he currently faces.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Disney Board Appointment Blames Tap Water for Homosexuality, Sparks Outrage

Ron Peri, a former pastor and CEO of a Christian ministry, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to a newly-created board that will oversee Walt Disney World’s special district. This appointment comes amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney, which began after the entertainment giant criticized DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. DeSantis responded by passing legislation that stripped Disney of its self-governing municipal power in Florida, paving the way for this new board.

Read full story
82 comments

Kellyanne and George Conway Divorce After 22 Years Amid Political Polarization

Kellyanne Conway, the Republican strategist and former counselor to President Donald J. Trump, and her husband, conservative lawyer George T. Conway III, have confirmed that they are divorcing after 22 years of marriage. The announcement came as no surprise to many in Washington who had watched the couple's public disagreements play out during the Trump administration.

Read full story
Florida State

Outrage as Florida Republicans Introduce Bill to Allow Courts to Take Trans Kids Away from Parents

Florida Republicans have introduced a new bill that could allow the state’s courts to take custody over trans youth who receive gender-affirming healthcare, even if the child is “at risk” of getting such treatment. Filed on 3 March, SB 254 is the latest piece of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation to be introduced in the state, and has been met with intense backlash from advocates and political experts. The measure would grant Florida courts authority to take “emergency jurisdiction” of trans youth who receive or are “at risk of” receiving gender-affirming healthcare, including puberty blockers or hormone therapy, both of which have been described as life-saving by researchers.

Read full story
1895 comments
Selma, AL

Joe Biden to Commemorate 'Bloody Sunday' in Selma, Reaffirming Commitment to Voting Rights

President Joe Biden is preparing to visit Selma, Alabama, to honor the heroes of "Bloody Sunday" and commemorate the significant moment in the civil rights movement that led to the passage of landmark voting rights legislation almost 60 years ago. His visit is also an opportunity for Biden to address the current generation of civil rights activists, many of whom feel dejected as the administration has been unable to fulfill its campaign promise to bolster voting rights.

Read full story
Fort Washington, MD

Trump Proves Dominance in GOP with Big Win at CPAC Straw Poll

Former President Donald Trump dominated the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination by a wide margin at the conservative conference on Saturday. Trump received 62% support in the poll, which was announced shortly before he was scheduled to speak to the crowd gathered at the Gaylord in Fort Washington, Maryland. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second place with 20% support, while long-shot GOP candidate Perry Johnson, a businessman who attempted to run for governor in Michigan but was blocked from participating in the Republican primary, came in third with 5% support.

Read full story
8 comments
Forney, TX

Texas Teacher Crosses the Line: Student Taped to Chair, Assaulted by Classmates

In a disturbing incident that has garnered national attention, a teacher at a school in Forney, Texas, has been accused of taping a student to his chair as a reprimand for purportedly being disruptive in a hallway. The student, Zye Johnson, was allegedly left to be assaulted by his peers while the teacher left the classroom.

Read full story
5 comments

Freedom Cities: Trump’s Bold Proposal for Futuristic Living with Flying Cars

Former President Donald Trump has proposed the creation of up to 10 new “freedom cities” on federal land as part of his vision to revitalize America. Trump claims that the development of these futuristic cities will lead to a quantum leap in the American standard of living and ignite the American imagination. The former president released a video on Friday outlining his plans for the new cities, which he says will sprout up in rural parts of the country and will include flying cars.

Read full story
3 comments
Mesa County, CO

Election Denier Tina Peters Convicted of Obstructing Justice in Colorado

Tina Peters, a former clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, has been found guilty of misdemeanor obstruction of a government operation, according to Mesa County’s court clerk. She was accused of obstructing state investigators who were trying to execute a search warrant in February 2022. While Peters was acquitted of obstructing a peace officer, she was found guilty of interfering with an investigation and actively resisting arrest.

Read full story
40 comments

2024 Presidential Race Heats Up With Marianne Williamson's Democratic Primary Challenge to Biden

Author and spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson has announced her bid for the presidency in 2024, marking her second attempt at securing the Democratic nomination. Her announcement sets up the first potential Democratic primary challenge to incumbent President Joe Biden, who has yet to formally announce his intention to run for re-election.

Read full story
1 comments
Italy, TX

Tragedy Strikes Texas: 3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Horrific Attack

A tragic incident has rocked the town of Italy, Texas, as three children were found dead in a house on Friday evening. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody in relation to the deaths, though they did not release any information about the suspect or the victims' identities.

Read full story
41 comments
Burbank, CA

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of a Legend: Tom Sizemore Dead at 61

Tom Sizemore, the famous actor known for his memorable performances in hit movies like "Saving Private Ryan," "Natural Born Killers," and "Heat," has passed away at the age of 61. His representative, Charles Lago, confirmed the news of his death.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy