Justice Department Delivers Blow to Trump: Lawsuits Over Capitol Riot to Proceed

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that former President Donald Trump could be sued by police officers who responded to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. This comes as multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Trump by police officers and members of Congress who seek to hold him responsible for the damages that arose from the riot.

In a court filing in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, attorneys for the Justice Department's Civil Division said that Trump does not have absolute immunity from the civil lawsuits, which claim that he is liable for the damages that occurred during the riot. The brief stated that while speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, it does not include incitement of imminent private violence, which the plaintiffs' complaints have plausibly alleged here.

The brief urges the appeals court to reject Trump's immunity claim and return the cases to a lower court for further litigation. The Justice Department lawyers, however, have avoided taking a position on whether Trump is actually liable for causing the riot, civilly or criminally.

Two Capitol Police officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, and 11 members of Congress are among those seeking to hold Trump liable for injuries or damage caused during the riot. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta first rejected Trump's immunity claim in February 2022, ruling that the speech Trump gave during the January 6 rally on the Ellipse cannot be considered part of his official presidential duties.

"The president's actions here do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the executive branch," Mehta wrote at the time. "They entire concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the president's broad immunity are not present here."

In August, Mehta denied Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims.

The former president's lawyers had argued that he was acting within the bounds of his official duties and had no intention to spark violence when he called on thousands of supporters to "march to the Capitol" and "fight like hell" before the riot erupted.

Meanwhile, the partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the riot, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in January against Trump and two men involved in assaulting Sicknick. Washington's chief medical examiner ruled in April 2021 that Sicknick died of natural causes after having suffered two strokes.

The civil suit by the late officer's partner, Sandra Garza, blames Trump for a barrage of lies he told about the election in the lead-up to the January 6 riot and accuses him of inciting the crowd to violence. The suit seeks $10 million from Trump and $10 million each from two men convicted in connection with the assault on Sicknick, Julian Khater, and George Tanios.

Photo by René DeAnda on Unsplash

The Justice Department's recent filing is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over Trump's alleged role in the Capitol riot. While it does not determine whether Trump is ultimately liable for the damages, it does reject his claim of absolute immunity and allows the lawsuits to move forward in the lower courts.

It remains to be seen how the appeals court will rule on the issue of Trump's immunity and liability, but the case is likely to have far-reaching implications for the scope of presidential immunity in future cases. The outcome of the lawsuits could also have significant political consequences, as it could impact Trump's ability to run for office again in the future.

