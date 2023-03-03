Texas Republicans Target Rep. Gonzales for Breaking Party Lines on Same-Sex Marriage, Immigration, and Gun Control

Photo by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash

The Texas Republican Party is considering a resolution to censure Rep. Tony Gonzales for breaking with the party on several issues, including same-sex marriage, gun control, immigration, and more. The resolution will be discussed during the quarterly meeting of the 64-member State Republican Executive Committee in Austin.

Gonzales, who represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District, was already censured by the Medina County Republican Party last month. The party accused him of taking actions that opposed the core principles and legislative priorities of the Texas Republican Party.

The censure resolution specifically cites Gonzales' support for the Respect for Marriage Act, which established federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage and repealed the Defense of Marriage Act. According to the Medina County GOP, Gonzales' vote contradicts the Texas Republican Party's principle of preserving "self-sufficient families, founded on the traditional marriage of a natural man and a natural woman."

Additionally, the resolution calls out Gonzales for voting against the House GOP rules package, failing to support border security legislation, and voting in favor of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun control law written in response to mass shootings in Gonzales' district and Buffalo, New York.

If the resolution passes with three-fifths of the State Republican Executive Committee's support, Gonzales could face disciplinary action. These could range from lifting restrictions on state GOP officials campaigning against him to cutting off financial support for his next re-election campaign.

The resolution and potential censure of Gonzales highlight the ongoing tension between moderate and conservative factions within the Republican Party. While Gonzales is considered a moderate, the Texas Republican Party has been moving further right in recent years, particularly on issues such as immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Gonzales' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it remains to be seen how the State Republican Executive Committee will vote on the resolution. However, the outcome will likely have significant implications for the future of the Texas Republican Party and its stance on these contentious issues.

