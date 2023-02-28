Republican Congressman exposes China-linked group's push to ban gas stoves

Photo by Mykola Makhlai on Unsplash

Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan has expressed concerns over the Department of Energy's (DOE) collaboration with a Chinese-linked organization that has been pushing for the ban of gas stoves. Huizenga, who is the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee's oversight subcommittee, wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressing his concerns, noting that the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) had received "elevated access" from the Biden administration since it took office. RMI has a significant connection with the Chinese government and has been spearheading efforts to ban gas stoves.

Huizenga stated that the Biden administration had not been honest with the American people about their intentions to ban gas stoves. He went on to add that he introduced the Stop the Targeting of Our Household Energy (STOVE) Act to stop any potential ban, and expressed concern that the administration had granted RMI access to an entity with Chinese ties in pursuit of an energy agenda that would raise costs on American families and small businesses.

The federal government has awarded RMI millions of dollars in funding for various green energy projects over the past two years. The DOE awarded RMI a $4.4 million grant in March 2022 to demonstrate an integrated retrofit package in a Massachusetts building. Huizenga stated that given China's active undermining of the country's energy independence, RMI's long-standing connections with the Chinese government should be alarming to any member of the Cabinet.

RMI is a member of the China Clean Transportation Partnership, a green group connected to the Chinese government. Its only office outside the U.S. is in Beijing, China's capital city, and RMI board member Wei Ding was the former chairman of the China International Capital Corporation, a bank partially owned by the Chinese government. The group also collaborated with the Chinese state agency National Development and Reform Commission to study net-zero pathways for the nation.

RMI has largely argued in favor of economy-wide electrification to combat climate change. As part of this effort, the group argues against the use of gas stoves, stating on its website that burning gas in buildings "is not only a threat to climate action but also to human health." RMI funded a study that highlighted public health dangers posed by gas stove usage. The study was cited in a Bloomberg article in early January that included comments from a Consumer Product Safety Commission member who told the outlet a gas stove ban was "on the table."

In response to widespread criticism of plans to restrict gas stove usage, the White House stated that it did not support a ban on the appliance, and Granholm called a ban "ridiculous." However, several Republican lawmakers, in addition to Huizenga, have expressed concerns about how the administration has consulted with RMI on multiple occasions.

In January, Huizenga and Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia introduced the Stop Trying to Obsessively Vilify Energy Act, which would prohibit federal agencies from banning gas stoves or other gas-powered appliances. The DOE has not responded to a request for comment.

