Elon Musk Reclaims Top Spot as World's Richest Person Thanks to Tesla's Soaring Stock

Photo by Milan Csizmadia on Unsplash

Elon Musk has regained his position as the world's wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. In December 2021, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, overtook the Tesla and Twitter CEO to become the richest person on the planet. However, a surge in Tesla's stock has propelled Mr. Musk back to the top spot of the Billionaires Index.

As of Monday, Mr. Musk's net worth was estimated to be approximately $187.1 billion, surpassing Mr. Arnault's $185.3 billion fortune. This increase in Mr. Musk's fortune can be attributed to a 70% rise in Tesla's stock price this year. The stock is nearly 100% higher than its intraday low on January 6, as investors are reinvesting in riskier growth stocks amid signs of economic strength and a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, according to Bloomberg.

However, Mr. Musk's net worth fell by over $200 billion between November and December last year, which was one of the largest losses of wealth in recent history. The sudden crash was caused by the rapid decrease in the value of Tesla shares at the time. The company had its worst year ever on Wall Street in 2021, losing $700 billion due to investor concerns about the effects of Covid-19 in China and Mr. Musk's controversial takeover of Twitter.

Despite this, the Twitter CEO is cutting costs at his newly acquired company, for which he spent $44 billion. In November, he tweeted that the microblogging site was losing nearly $4 million a day. Recently, Twitter announced its eighth round of layoffs, and more than 50 people were fired by the Musk-led administration. This comes after the billionaire cut more than 3,700 jobs at Twitter or half of the company's workforce, a move to drive down costs following his acquisition.

