Student Debt in the Hot Seat: Supreme Court Set to Rule on Biden's Massive Loan Forgiveness Plan

The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in a legal battle over President Joe Biden's proposal to cancel or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. The plan has already been blocked by Republican-appointed judges in lower courts. The court's 6-3 conservative majority will hear arguments in two challenges to the proposal. While the arguments are scheduled to last two hours, they are expected to continue for much longer, with the public able to listen in on the court's website.

According to the Biden administration, 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. The program, which is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years, is facing legal challenges from Republican-led states, lawmakers in Congress, and conservative legal interests. These groups view the plan as a violation of Biden's executive authority. On the other hand, Democratic-led states and liberal interest groups are backing the Biden administration in urging the court to allow the plan to take effect.

If the plan is not implemented, the administration warns that loan defaults will increase dramatically when the pause on loan payments ends no later than this summer. Payments were suspended in 2020 as part of the coronavirus pandemic response.

The Biden administration argues that a 2003 law known as the HEROES Act allows the Secretary of Education to waive or modify the terms of federal student loans in connection with a national emergency. However, Nebraska and other states that have sued argue that the plan is unnecessary and that the 20 million borrowers who have their entire loans forgiven would receive a "windfall."

Dozens of borrowers have camped outside the court to listen to the arguments. Sinyetta Hill, a student who would only have about $500 of her $20,000 student loan remaining if the plan is implemented, was among those camped outside. Hill says that no student should have to deal with the burden of student debt.

The loan forgiveness plan faces a tough reception in the courtroom. The court's conservatives have been skeptical of other Biden initiatives related to the pandemic, including vaccine requirements and pauses on evictions, which were primarily intended as public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. The loan forgiveness plan, however, is aimed at countering the economic effects of the pandemic.

The national emergency is set to end on May 11, but the administration warns that the economic consequences will persist despite historically low unemployment rates and other signs of economic strength. The court will also have to consider whether the states and two individuals challenging the plan have the legal right, or standing, to sue. A decision is expected by late June.

Sources and related news: USAToday, BusinessInsider, Bloomberg