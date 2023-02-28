DeSantis Takes the Reins: New Law Gives Florida Governor Unprecedented Power Over Disney

Photo by Adrián Valverde on Unsplash

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that grants him significant power over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. The new law allows the governor to replace the existing board, which mostly consists of individuals with ties to Disney, with a hand-picked five-member board.

DeSantis’s new board appointments include Martin Garcia, a Tampa lawyer and Republican donor, and Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota County School Board member who co-founded the conservative organization Moms for Liberty and is the wife of Christian Ziegler, the new chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. DeSantis announced that the new board is set to meet next week, stating, “so buckle up.”

The move against Disney comes almost a year after the company spoke out against a Florida bill that DeSantis later signed into law, which restricted certain classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity. In March of last year, Disney released a statement vowing to help repeal or strike down the law, stating that the company was “dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

In response, DeSantis called on lawmakers to strip Disney of its special governing power, which they did last year. This ended a long-standing arrangement that allowed the company to build its sprawling Orlando-area theme parks into an international tourist destination and one of the state’s most critical economic engines. However, lawmakers changed course amid concerns that a disruption of Reedy Creek’s debt and contracts violated the state law that created the special tax district. Instead, DeSantis appointees will be in charge of the district’s long-standing powers to tax, build and borrow money for projects and services around Disney’s vast footprint in Orange and Osceola counties.

The new law also renames Reedy Creek as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, restricts its use of eminent domain and removes never-used powers that could have allowed Disney to build its own airport or a nuclear plant. The new future for Reedy Creek passed the GOP-led state legislature earlier this month in a special session.

The saga with Disney has been central to the narrative around DeSantis’s potential 2024 Republican presidential bid and a demonstration of the lengths the Republican has gone to push his “war on wokeness.” In taking on Disney, DeSantis stunned one of the state’s largest and most influential employers, which often wielded much influence in Florida’s halls of legislative power.

While the move was celebrated by conservative media, several of DeSantis’s would-be GOP rivals have been critical. Former Vice President Mike Pence said the conflict with Disney was “beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, limited government Republican would be prepared to do,” and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said penalizing businesses for political speech set “the worst precedent in the world.”

DeSantis, however, has shrugged off such criticism. Monday’s bill signing event turned into a lengthy takedown of Disney that extended beyond its foray into Florida’s legislative activity. DeSantis featured speakers who criticized the company’s vaccine and mask policies, its treatment of firefighters, and its more recent entertainment offerings.

The implications of this move by DeSantis are yet to be fully realized, but it appears to be another example of the governor’s willingness to use his power

