US Energy Department Suggests Lab Leak as Likely Origin of COVID-19: What We Know

The origin of the Covid-19 virus has been a subject of intense debate for years now, and a recent intelligence assessment has added fuel to the fire. While most scientists believe that the virus occurred naturally in animals and spread to humans in a market in Wuhan, China, the US Department of Energy's Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence has now endorsed the "lab leak theory" – the minority view that the virus occurred as a result of work in a Chinese lab. This has led to the formation of a new committee of House Republicans to investigate the issue.

The DOE office is just one of 18 government agencies comprising the intelligence community under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Most of the intelligence community remains split or leaning toward the natural occurrence theory that scientific investigations have concluded as most likely. But without conclusive evidence, no one has been able to reject the lab leak theory entirely.

The theory has been the subject of much focus by Republican lawmakers, and polling in 2021 suggested that most Americans believe the Chinese government had something to do with the virus's origins. Now in the House majority, Republicans have formed a special subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee specifically to investigate, among other things, China's role in the early spread of the virus and US government dollars that helped fund some research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the research facility at the center of the lab leak theory.

The lack of answers about the origins of Covid-19 and an accumulation of circumstantial evidence have led some scientists, the Biden administration, and the World Health Organization to argue that the lab leak theory needs more study. However, China has not been cooperating with these investigations.

US lawmakers who have pushed the lab leak theory seized on reporting about the new Department of Energy assessment, although the details of what led to the assessment have yet to be public. The change in opinion by the Energy Department's intelligence office is far from a total backing of the "lab leak" theory. The conclusion was reached only with "low confidence," as opposed to medium or high confidence.

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

While the intelligence community remains split on what led to the virus, they were utterly aligned on three key points when they first issued a two-page unclassified report in 2021. The virus was not developed as a biological weapon; most of the agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered, and Chinese officials did not have "foreknowledge of the virus" before the initial outbreak.

Previous investigations have yet to answer the question of the virus's origin. Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently repeated that he believes the virus most likely occurred naturally since similar viruses have evolved that way. However, he has been careful to add that keeping an "open mind" about the lab leak possibility is essential.

According to the State Department, China should "be more honest" about the origins of the virus. US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said, "we're going to have to push China to be more active in it and, of course, be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the Covid-19 crisis."

Regardless of where the virus came from, the world needs to focus on better biosecurity protocols to respond more quickly to outbreaks. It is also essential to keep an open mind about the lab leak possibility, but the evidence does not conclusively point to any one theory.

Sources and related news articles: USAToday, Bloomberg, Politico