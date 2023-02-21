Biden Reaffirms US Commitment to European Security in Poland and Ukraine

US President Joe Biden reiterated the US's commitment to European security as he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Tuesday. The meeting was part of a series of consultations with allies in preparation for a more complicated stage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Biden emphasised the importance of security in Europe, describing NATO as "maybe the most consequential alliance in history" and emphasising that it is stronger than ever, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's hopes that it would fracture over the war in Ukraine.

Biden arrived in Warsaw on Monday after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda praised Biden's trip, calling it "spectacular" and saying that it "boosted morale of Ukraine's defenders." The US President is set to deliver a speech on the war later on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he plans to meet again with Duda along with other leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of the NATO military alliance.

The conflict in Ukraine has already left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine's infrastructure system, and damaged the global economy. In his address, Biden is expected to highlight the commitment of Poland and other allies to Ukraine over the past year when he speaks from the gardens of Warsaw's Royal Castle. Last March, speaking from Warsaw, Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Putin just weeks after the start of the war.

Photo by Maksym Harbar on Unsplash

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Tuesday's speech would be "vintage Joe Biden," and that the President would lay out that the action democracies take in the coming years will have reverberations for years to come. Biden is to speak on the day that Putin was delivering his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, in which he announced that Moscow would suspend its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

Sullivan said that Biden's address would not be "some kind of head to head" with Putin's address. "This is not a rhetorical contest with anyone else," he said. "This is an affirmative statement of values, a vision for what the world we're both trying to build and defend should look like."

While Biden is looking to use his whirlwind trip to Europe as a moment of affirmation for Ukraine and allies, the White House has also emphasised that there is no clear endgame to the war in the near term, and the situation on the ground has become increasingly complex.

The administration on Sunday revealed it has new intelligence suggesting that China, which has remained on the sidelines of the conflict, is now considering sending Moscow lethal aid. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could become a "serious problem" if Beijing follows through.

Biden and Zelensky discussed the capabilities that Ukraine needs "to be able to succeed on the battlefield" in the months ahead, Sullivan said. Zelensky has been pushing the US and European allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missile systems known as ATACMS, which Biden has declined to provide so far. Sullivan declined to comment on whether there was any movement on the matter during the leaders' talk.

With no end in sight for the war, the anniversary is a critical moment for Biden to try to bolster European unity and reiterate that Putin's invasion was a frontal attack on the post-World War II international order. The White House hopes the President's visit to Kyiv and Warsaw will help bolster American and global resolve.

Sources: CNN Reuters France24