Putin's Bold Move: Russia Pulls Out of Nuclear Treaty with the US Amid Tensions and Western Double-Dealing

During his annual address to the nation on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was withdrawing from the New START treaty with the United States, which limits each country's nuclear arsenal. Putin cited the Western double-dealing and Russia's fight for its existence as reasons for the move. In his speech, Putin repeated a list of grievances that he has previously used to justify the war and ignored international calls to withdraw from occupied areas in Ukraine. The New START treaty, signed in April 2010, limits the US and Russia from deploying more than 1,550 nuclear warheads on delivery systems such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, or heavy bombers.

While the US and Russia have a combined total of more than 13,000 warheads, the United Nations has advocated for nuclear disarmament, and global warhead inventories have decreased since reaching their peak in 1985. Putin's speech comes three days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has continued despite Western sanctions and losses on the battlefield.

Photo by Michael Parulava on Unsplash

On Monday, President Biden visited Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce an additional $500 million in US assistance. The new aid includes shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars, and other equipment, but does not provide new advanced weaponry. Biden reaffirmed the US's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, democracy, and territorial integrity and stated that Putin was "dead wrong" in believing that Ukraine was weak when he launched the invasion a year ago. The US has already provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in financial aid and military equipment, and Biden also promised to announce additional sanctions against companies and elites that are backing Russia's war machine.

