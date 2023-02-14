US Jets Have Shot Down 4 Flying Objects in 9 Days

Over the course of three days, the U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron, which marked the third such event, and the fourth in a little over a week. President Biden ordered the object to be downed, described by a U.S. official as octagonal with "strings hanging off" and no visible payload. The Pentagon reported that the object was flying at a low altitude of about 20,000 feet when it was shot down by an F-16 fighter jet equipped with a Sidewinder missile near the U.S.-Canadian border.

The recent string of air defense activities began in late January when a suspected Chinese spy balloon appeared over the United States at about 60,000 feet near Alaska. The balloon hovered above the nation for days before President Biden ordered an F-22 raptor to shoot it off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Feb. 4, and Navy divers began recovering the debris. The recovered debris from the balloon was taken to an FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va., for analysis. U.S. national security officials said the balloon was potentially carrying explosives and hazardous material, which factored into Biden's decision to delay shooting it down.

Photo by Terence Burke on Unsplash

On Feb. 9, an unknown object was seen flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska, and Biden ordered it to be shot down the following day. According to White House spokesman John Kirby, the object was roughly the size of a small car and was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet, posing a credible threat to the safety of civilian flights, and not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object flying high over the Yukon on Saturday, about the size of three school buses.

The recent shootdowns were attributed to adjustments made to radar, allowing defense systems to track slower objects, combined with a "heightened alert" following the suspected Chinese spy balloon that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January. The recent objects were described as different from the suspected Chinese spy balloon. Still, General Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, did not rule out the possibility that they were of extraterrestrial origin. U.S. officials were "focused like a laser" on gathering and accumulating information about the downed objects.

Source:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64620064

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/13/china-spy-balloon-high-altitude-objects-us-military/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/12/us/politics/us-shoots-down-object-michigan.html