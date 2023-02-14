Former Trump Aide Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Republican Presidential Bid

Reynold Aquino

Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley announced in a video that she will be running for president in 2024, making her the first prominent opponent to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

In the video, Haley talked about how the Washington establishment had repeatedly failed the people of the United States and that a new generation of leadership was needed to address issues such as fiscal responsibility, border security, and strengthening the country, its pride, and its purpose.

Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, mentioned how her parents, who were Indian immigrants, reminded her every day about how blessed they were to live in America. If she is successful in the Republican primaries, Haley would be the first woman and the first Asian American nominated by the Republican Party for president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lm2ut_0knFpvl700
Photo byDavid Everett StrickleronUnsplash

During her announcement, Haley emphasized her record as a twice-elected governor of South Carolina and her leadership in the state after the Charleston church shooting in 2015. She also highlighted her foreign policy experience as a UN ambassador and stated that she had seen evil in countries like China and Iran.

Haley is expected to face intense competition from other potential Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Some Republican strategists believe that a large field of candidates could splinter the vote and benefit Trump, who still has significant support among the party's base.

Haley has tried to walk a fine line between aligning with Trump and distancing herself enough to appeal to his more moderate critics. Although Trump initially expressed annoyance at Haley's announcement, he later released a statement saying he wished her luck. Trump has reportedly been more concerned about DeSantis and has been seeking advice on creating a disparaging nickname for him.

Sources:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nikki-haley-announces-presidential-bid/

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/14/us/politics/nikki-haley-president-trump.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/14/nikki-haley-president-campaign-2024/

# nikki haley# republican# presidency# candidate

