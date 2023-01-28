How to Protect Yourself from Public Adjuster Scams

Reynold Aquino

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

When it comes to dealing with insurance claims, hiring a public adjuster can seem like the best option. These professionals are trained to help policyholders navigate the claims process and ensure they receive the maximum payout possible. However, not all public adjusters are created equal. Unfortunately, there are some who use unethical tactics to scam policyholders out of their rightful compensation.

To protect yourself from falling victim to a public adjuster scam, it's important to understand how these scams work and what red flags to look out for.

What is a Public Adjuster Scam?

A public adjuster scam is when a fraudulent adjuster takes advantage of policyholders by promising them a larger payout than they are entitled to or by charging excessive fees for their services. Some scammers may even falsify or exaggerate damage to a property in order to inflate the claim.

How do Public Adjuster Scams Happen?

Public adjuster scams can happen in a variety of ways. One common tactic is for scammers to reach out to policyholders shortly after a natural disaster or other event that results in a high number of insurance claims. They may claim to be affiliated with the insurance company or present themselves as experts in the claims process.

Another tactic is for scammers to charge exorbitant fees for their services, often much higher than the standard rate for public adjusters. They may also ask for a percentage of the claim payout as payment, which is illegal in many states.

Red Flags to Look Out For

There are several red flags that can indicate a public adjuster is a scammer. Some of the most common include:

  • The adjuster contacts you unsolicited, rather than you seeking them out
  • The adjuster asks for a large upfront fee or a percentage of the claim payout
  • The adjuster pressures you to sign a contract or make a decision quickly
  • The adjuster makes unrealistic promises about the amount of compensation you will receive
  • The adjuster refuses to provide references or credentials

How to Protect Yourself

To protect yourself from falling victim to a public adjuster scam, it's important to do your research before hiring a professional. Here are a few steps you can take:

  • Verify the adjuster's credentials. Most states require public adjusters to be licensed. You can check with your state's department of insurance to verify that the adjuster is licensed and in good standing.
  • Get multiple quotes. Don't hire the first public adjuster you come across. Contact several professionals and get quotes for their services. This will give you a better idea of what a fair price is.
  • Check references. Ask for references from the adjuster and contact them to get a sense of the adjuster's reputation and effectiveness.
  • Don't sign anything without reading it carefully. Make sure you understand all the terms of the contract before you sign it.
  • Trust your gut. If something seems off, it's better to be safe than sorry.

While public adjusters can be a valuable resource for policyholders, it's important to be aware of the potential for scams. By following these tips, you can protect yourself and ensure you receive the compensation you're entitled to.

Hi there! My name is Reynold Aquino and I am a passionate writer and traveler. I have always had a love for the written word and enjoy expressing myself through writing. In my free time, you can find me either planning my next adventure or trying out new restaurants and cuisines. I believe that life is meant to be lived to the fullest and I try to make the most of every moment. Whether I am exploring a new city or penning a new story, I am always seeking new experiences and challenges. I hope to inspire others to follow their passions and seek out new adventures, just like I do.

