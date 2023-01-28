Public Adjuster vs. Insurance Adjuster: Understanding the Differences

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

When it comes to making a claim on your insurance policy, it's important to understand the difference between a public adjuster and an insurance adjuster. Both types of adjusters play important roles in the claims process, but their responsibilities and qualifications are quite different.

What is a Public Adjuster?

A public adjuster is a professional who represents policyholders in the claims process. They work for the policyholder, not the insurance company, and are hired to negotiate with the insurance company on the policyholder's behalf. Public adjusters are typically hired after a loss has occurred, such as after a natural disaster or a fire. They will inspect the damage, prepare a detailed estimate of the losses, and negotiate with the insurance company to settle the claim.

What is an Insurance Adjuster?

An insurance adjuster, on the other hand, is an employee of the insurance company. Their job is to investigate claims, evaluate the damage, and negotiate with the policyholder to settle the claim. Insurance adjusters are typically the first point of contact for policyholders after a loss has occurred. They will inspect the damage, prepare an estimate of the losses, and negotiate with the policyholder to settle the claim.

Differences between Public Adjuster and Insurance Adjuster

While both public adjusters and insurance adjusters are involved in the claims process, there are some key differences between the two.

Firstly, public adjusters are hired by policyholders, while insurance adjusters are employees of the insurance company. This means that public adjusters work for the policyholder's best interests, while insurance adjusters work for the insurance company's best interests.

Secondly, public adjusters are typically only involved in the claims process after a loss has occurred, while insurance adjusters are typically the first point of contact for policyholders.

Thirdly, public adjusters are licensed professionals who must pass a rigorous exam and meet certain continuing education requirements. Insurance adjusters, on the other hand, may not be licensed professionals.

How to Choose the Right Adjuster for Your Claim

When making a claim on your insurance policy, it's important to choose the right type of adjuster for your needs. If you're looking for someone to represent your best interests and negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf, a public adjuster may be the best choice. If you're looking for someone to help you navigate the claims process and answer your questions, an insurance adjuster may be the best choice.

It's also important to note that policyholders have the right to choose their own adjuster. Some insurance policies require that the policyholder use the insurance company's adjuster, while others allow the policyholder to choose their own adjuster. Be sure to check your policy to see what type of adjuster is required.

Summary

It is important to understand the differences between a public adjuster and an insurance adjuster. Both types of adjusters play important roles in the claims process, but their responsibilities and qualifications are quite different. Policyholders have the right to choose their own adjuster and it is important to choose the right type of adjuster for your needs. Public adjusters are licensed professionals who work for policyholder's best interests, while insurance adjusters are employees of the insurance company and work for the insurance company's best interests.