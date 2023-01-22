Using Hard Money Loans to Finance Commercial Real Estate in Florida

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Hard money loans are a popular financing option for commercial real estate investors in Florida. Unlike traditional loans, which are based on the borrower's credit score and income, hard money loans are asset-based. This means that the lender looks at the value of the property being purchased or refinanced, rather than the borrower's creditworthiness.

Hard money loans are often used by real estate investors looking to "fix and flip" properties, or purchase and rehab rental properties. These types of loans are typically faster and more flexible than traditional bank loans, making them a valuable tool for real estate professionals. In this article, we'll take a closer look at hard money loans, and how they can benefit commercial real estate investors in Florida.

Advantages of using hard money loans for commercial real estate in Florida

Speed and Flexibility

One of the biggest advantages of hard money loans is that they can be obtained quickly. Because the lender is primarily concerned with the value of the property, the approval process is often faster than traditional bank loans. This can be especially beneficial for real estate investors looking to take advantage of a hot market or a good deal on a property.

In addition to speed, hard money loans offer flexibility in terms of credit and income requirements. Conventional lenders usually have strict credit score and income requirements. On the other hand, hard money lenders are more likely to lend to borrowers with less-than-perfect credit or income, as long as the property being purchased or refinanced has enough value to secure the loan.

Ability to finance non-conventional properties

Another advantage of hard money loans is that they can be used to finance non-conventional properties. For example, a hard money lender may be willing to lend for a property that needs extensive repairs or is in a less desirable location. This makes hard money loans an attractive option for real estate investors who are looking to purchase and rehab distressed properties.

How to find and qualify for a hard money loan in Florida

Types of Lenders

When it comes to finding a hard money lender, there are a few options available. Direct private money lenders, such as Capital Funding Financial, are a good place to start. These lenders typically offer loans to real estate investors and have a variety of loan programs to fit the needs of different borrowers.

Another option is to work with a mortgage broker who specializes in hard money loans. These brokers can help you find a lender that fits your specific needs and qualifications.

Criteria for Approval

When it comes to qualifying for a hard money loan, the lender will primarily look at the value of the property being purchased or refinanced. This is known as the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. The LTV ratio is a comparison of the amount of the loan to the value of the property. The higher the LTV ratio, the more risky the loan is for the lender. However, hard money lenders are often willing to lend at higher LTV ratios than traditional banks, making it easier for borrowers to qualify.

In addition to the LTV ratio, the lender will also consider the borrower's experience and track record as a real estate investor. This includes factors such as the number of properties owned, the types of properties owned, and the borrower's ability to manage and maintain those properties.

Steps to Take Before Applying

Before applying for a hard money loan, it's important to have a clear understanding of your investment goals and a solid business plan. This includes having a detailed budget for the property, including the costs of repairs and renovations, as well as projected rental income or resale value.

It's also important to have a clear understanding of the loan terms and fees, including interest rates, origination fees, and prepayment penalties. Having this information will help you compare different loan options and choose the one that best fits your needs.

Risks and Considerations

While hard money loans can be a valuable tool for real estate investors, they do come with some risks and considerations. One of the biggest risks is the potential to lose the property if the borrower is unable to repay the loan. Hard money loans also typically come with higher interest rates and fees than traditional bank loans, which can add to the overall cost of the loan.

Another consideration is the short repayment term. Hard money loans are typically repaid within 1-2 years, which means that the borrower will need to either refinance or sell the property in a relatively short period of time. This can be challenging for some borrowers, especially if the real estate market is not performing well.

Summary

Hard money loans are a valuable tool for commercial real estate investors in Florida. They offer speed, flexibility, and the ability to finance non-conventional properties, making them a great option for those looking to fix and flip properties or purchase and rehab rental properties. However, it's important to understand the risks and considerations before applying for a hard money loan. Working with a reliable hard money lender, such as Capital Funding Financial, can help you find the best loan option for your investment needs. Contact us today to learn more about our loan programs and rates.