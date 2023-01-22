What Kind of Contaminants Can a Reverse Osmosis Water System Remove from Water?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Reverse osmosis, commonly referred to as RO, is a water filtration process that is used to remove a wide range of contaminants from drinking water. With the increasing concern for water quality in 2023, many homeowners are turning to reverse osmosis systems to ensure that their tap water is safe to drink. In this article, we will discuss the different types of contaminants that a reverse osmosis system can remove, how the system works, and some of its limitations.

Contaminants that Reverse Osmosis can Remove

Reverse osmosis systems are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants from water, including inorganic, organic, microbial, and radiological contaminants.

Inorganic Contaminants: Inorganic contaminants are typically in the form of minerals and heavy metals, such as lead, copper, and arsenic. These contaminants can be found in well water and can leach into the water supply from pipes and other sources. Reverse osmosis systems are highly effective in removing these types of contaminants.

Organic Contaminants: Organic contaminants, such as pesticides and herbicides, are also effectively removed by reverse osmosis systems. These contaminants can be found in both surface and ground water, and can be difficult to remove with other types of water filtration systems.

Microbial Contaminants: Microbial contaminants, such as bacteria and viruses, are also effectively removed by reverse osmosis systems. These contaminants can be found in both surface and ground water, and are particularly concerning in areas with poor water quality.

Radiological Contaminants: Radiological contaminants, such as radium and uranium, are also effectively removed by reverse osmosis systems. These contaminants can be found in both surface and ground water, and are particularly concerning in areas with poor water quality.

How Reverse Osmosis Works

A reverse osmosis system works by forcing water through a semi-permeable membrane, which filters out impurities and allows only pure water to pass through. The system includes a series of filters, without which the membrane would quickly become clogged. The water is then sent to a storage tank, from which it can be dispensed through a dedicated faucet.

The reverse osmosis filtration process begins when water enters the reverse osmosis system and is pressurized by a pump. The water is then forced through a series of filters, including a sediment filter, a carbon filter, and a semi-permeable membrane. The water is then sent to a storage tank, from which it can be dispensed through a dedicated faucet. The water that does not pass through the membrane, referred to as waste water, is typically discarded.

Limitations of Reverse Osmosis

While reverse osmosis systems are highly effective in removing a wide range of contaminants, there are some limitations to the technology. One limitation is that certain dissolved gases, such as radon, are not effectively removed by reverse osmosis systems. Additionally, reverse osmosis systems can generate a significant amount of waste water, which can be a concern for some homeowners. Finally, reverse osmosis systems can be prone to clogging and may require frequent maintenance.

Summary

Reverse osmosis is an effective water filtration process that can remove a wide range of contaminants from drinking water. The system works by forcing water through a semi-permeable membrane, which filters out impurities and allows only pure water to pass through. While reverse osmosis systems are highly effective, there are some limitations to the technology, including the potential for clogging and the generation of waste water. When purchasing a reverse osmosis system, it is important to consider the specific contaminants present in your water supply, as well as the amount of water you will be using on a daily basis. It is also important to look for a system with high customer reviews and a good warranty, such as the best reverse osmosis systems from brands like APEC Water Systems, Home Master and Express Water. By investing in a high-quality reverse osmosis water filtration system, you can ensure that your drinking water is safe and pure for you and your family.